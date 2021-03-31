Virtual Events in April

You can catch our authors and editors at virtual events all around the world this month. Be sure to note the local time zone for all events. Follow us on Twitter for news about events as they are scheduled.

April 1, 6 pm CET: Kaiama Glover, author of A Regarded Self, joins Elsa Dorlin and Alessandra​ Benedicty for a discussion about her book, sponsored by the Research Center for Material Culture at the National Museum of Worldcultures.

April 1, 6 pm EDT: Thuy Linh Nguyen Tu, author of Experiments in Skin: Race and Beauty in the Shadows of Vietnam, gives a talk about her book sponsored by the Asian/Pacific/American Institute at NYU. The talk is followed by a roundtable discussion featuring Anne Cheng, Avery Gordon, lê thi diem thúy, and Chandan Reddy.

April 2, 2 pm MDT: Join the editors and contributors of TSQ 6:2, “Trans Studies en las Américas,” for a celebration of the issue hosted by the University of New Mexico Latin American & Iberian Institute.

April 2, 7 pm PST: Eastwind Books of Berkeley and UC Berkeley’s Asian American Research Center sponsor a talk by Vernadette Vicuña Gonzalez, author of Empire’s Mistress, Starring Isabel Rosario Cooper. The event will be hosted by Elaine H. Kim.

April 7, 6 pm EDT: Registered attendees of the Asian American Studies Association virtual conference can join our editors Ken Wissoker and Courtney Berger for a meet and greet. Check your email for the Zoom link.

April 7, 8 pm EDT: Margaret Randall, author of I Never Left Home, joins Martha King for a reading and conversation sponsored by The Poetry Project.

April 8, 6 pm EDT: Aruna D’Souza, writer, critic, and co-curator of the Brooklyn Museum exhibition Lorraine O’Grady: Both/And, hosts an evening of readings and conversation in honor of the publication of Writing in Space, 1973–2019.

April 9, 1 pm EDT: Join editors Sushmita Chatterjee and Banu Subramaniam along with some contributors for a virtual book launch for the new collection Meat!, sponsored by the University of Michigan Institute for Research on Women & Gender.

April 13, 12 pm PDT: José Carlos Agüero, author of The Surrendered, joins editors Michael J. Lazzara and Charles F. Walker and commenter Ximena Briceño for a discussion about the book.

April 15, 5:30 pm EDT: NYU Tisch School of the Arts hosts a book launch and roundtable for Hentyle Yapp, author of Minor China. The roundtable will feature Mel Chen, Jasbir Puar, and Petrus Liu in conversation with the author.

April 16, 6:30 pm PDT: Meet the editors and authors of We Are Not Dreamers in a panel discussion hosted by the University of San Francisco School of Education.

April 19, 6:30 pm EDT: Katherine McKittrick, author of Dear Science and Other Stories is in conversation with Krista Franklin and Alexander Weheliye in an event sponsored by Intellectual Publics.

April 29, 5 pm GMT: University College London’s Institute of the Americas sponsors a book launch for The Surrendered by José Carlos Agüero, featuring editors Charles Walker and Michael Lazzara along with Vicki Bell.