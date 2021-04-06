Poem of the Week

Since April is National Poetry Month in the US, it is our tradition to offer a poem each week of the month to celebrate our poetry collection. Today’s poem is from Rafael Campo’s 2018 collection Comfort Measures Only. As more and more people get vaccinated and the deaths and hospitalizations from COVID-19 decline, we celebrate the beauty and power of science. Check back here each Tuesday in April to read a featured poem.

On the Beauty of Science

A colleague at my hospital has won

a major prize, for seminal research

into the role of lipid bodies in

the eosinophil. How I once loved

the eosinophil, its nucleus

contorted, cytoplasm flecked with red.

Of course, I wondered at its function, why

it self-destructed

on encountering

some allergen or parasitic egg, how

it killed by dying. Now we know so much

that joy in the mysterious seems quaint.

Its valentine to us undone by thought,

the blushing eosinophil explained:

embarrassed by its smallness, or enraged

that all its selflessness should be betrayed.

Rafael Campo teaches and practices medicine at Harvard Medical School and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston and is author of several books, including Alternative Medicine, The Enemy, and Landscape with Human Figure, all also published by Duke University Press, and The Desire to Heal: A Doctor’s Education in Empathy, Identity, and Poetry.