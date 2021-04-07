New Titles in Asian American Studies

We wish we could be meeting authors and readers in-person at the Association for Asian American Studies Annual Conference. We know that many of you look forward to stocking up on new titles at special discounts at our conferences, so we are pleased to offer a 40% discount on all in-stock books and journal issues with coupon code AAAS21 until May 31, 2021.

In response to recent acts of violence against Asian Americans stemming from a long history of anti-Asian sentiment in the United States, we are offering a syllabus to contextualize the experiences of Asian and Pacific Americans. The articles, issues, and books in our Asian/Pacific American Cultures and Histories Syllabus discuss not only complex histories and contemporary experiences of racism and imperialism, but also community formation, solidarity between marginalized groups, and worldmaking possibilities. All journal articles and issues listed are free to read until August 31, 2021, and the introduction to each book is free. Start reading here.

Executive Editor Courtney Berger has a welcome message for AAAS attendees.

Executive Editor Courtney Berger

Greetings, AAAS-ers. The past few weeks have been tough, in the wake of the Atlanta murders and ongoing violence against Asian and Asian American people in the U.S. I’ve been especially grateful to hear the voices of so many AAAS members speaking out against anti-Asian violence and drawing attention to the colonial, racial, and sexual histories that have informed this moment. I stand in solidarity with the Asian, Asian American, and Pacific Islander communities and with efforts to dismantle racial oppression in all its forms.

I am also looking forward to gathering with you this week to celebrate our amazing (and award-winning) new books and to find out what exciting new projects people have in the works. A special congratulations to this year's AAAS book award winners and honorable mentions, including Jian Neo Chen, Kandice Chuh, Keith Camacho, Maile Arvin, David Eng, and Shinhee Han.

