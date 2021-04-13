Poem of the Week

As we continue our celebration of National Poetry Month, we are pleased to share a poem published in the minnesota review: a journal of creative and critical writing, issue 95. Check back next Tuesday for another featured poem.

boilerplate

Justin Lacour

Smoking cigarettes in my one clean undershirt. This summer feels

like a sermon on pride and speed and neon. We’re indistinct as stars

or skateboarders blurry under streetlights. There’s a savant that can

mimic creation, from birds in a sack to bullets the size of a boy’s hand.

Truckers have jokes about the Department of Transportation we’ll

never understand. Our ideals of authenticity and progress stalemate

over the sushi place turned Waffle House. Some say it’s all about

culture with a lowercase c, while others insist it’s what I do when

no one’s looking that matters (e.g., bondage lit, lots of Sheryl Crow).

The truck stop up ahead glitters like a mirage. We may never be in

the same time zone long enough to compromise our feelings of this

place. Its moments of familiarity as fleeting as an oldies station from

a passing car, before it becomes another thing altogether. Girls’ night

resurfaces, but only as some antinomian treat. The murals conceal

their hobo aesthetics beneath layers of persimmon and mauve. It’s

not enough to say we valued risk, that we were beautiful as hunters—

the ones who said tombstones arch like lovers in a field, their spines

thrust in the air, their backs black with crows.