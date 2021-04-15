New Titles in American History

We wish we could be meeting authors and readers in-person at the Organization for American Historians Annual Conference. We know that many of you look forward to stocking up on new titles at special discounts at our conferences, so we are pleased to offer a 40% discount on all in-stock books and journal issues with coupon code OAH21 until May 31, 2021.

Check out the latest American history titles in our virtual catalog, below. And explore all of our books and journals in American history here.

If you were hoping to connect with Gisela Fosado or one of our other editors about your book project at OAH, please reach out to them by email. See our editors’ specialties and contact information here and our online submissions guidelines here.

