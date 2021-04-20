Our Poem of the Week is by Fahima Ife. It is an excerpt from “porous aftermath,” the center poem in their forthcoming book Maroon Choreography, which is out in August.
insofar as sound is air they are
______ blue-black moaning using
_____________gut as flute
{ city tongue } mother tongue { movement tree }
_______first imagined in as
_____________belly of
a ship in as :: cello :: of a tree
_______or human marketplace
_____________as fusain
grapheme fades { quiet crescendo }
_______it’s the touch of the out-
_____________side that hails
them { insofar as frequency is
_______oracle } they are mu
______________or fuchsia
fusarium apparatus
_______fertile fermentation
______________feral dream