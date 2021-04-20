Poem of the Week

Our Poem of the Week is by Fahima Ife. It is an excerpt from “porous aftermath,” the center poem in their forthcoming book Maroon Choreography, which is out in August.

|Maroon Choreography

 

insofar as sound is air they are
______ blue-black moaning using
_____________gut as flute

 

{ city tongue } mother tongue { movement tree }
_______first imagined in as
_____________belly of

 

a ship in as :: cello :: of a tree
_______or human marketplace
_____________as fusain

 

grapheme fades { quiet crescendo }
_______it’s the touch of the out-
_____________side that hails

 

them { insofar as frequency is
_______oracle } they are mu
______________or fuchsia

 

fusarium apparatus
_______fertile fermentation
______________feral dream

Fahima Ife is Assistant Professor of English at Louisiana State University. Check back here next Tuesday for our final poetry month feature.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s