Our Poem of the Week is by Fahima Ife. It is an excerpt from “porous aftermath,” the center poem in their forthcoming book Maroon Choreography, which is out in August.

•|

insofar as sound is air they are

______ blue-black moaning using

_____________gut as flute

{ city tongue } mother tongue { movement tree }

_______first imagined in as

_____________belly of

a ship in as :: cello :: of a tree

_______or human marketplace

_____________as fusain

grapheme fades { quiet crescendo }

_______it’s the touch of the out-

_____________side that hails

them { insofar as frequency is

_______oracle } they are mu

______________or fuchsia

fusarium apparatus

_______fertile fermentation

______________feral dream

Fahima Ife is Assistant Professor of English at Louisiana State University. Check back here next Tuesday for our final poetry month feature.