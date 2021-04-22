Earth Day Reads

Since 1970 we have celebrated Earth Day every April 22. Here are some of our new and forthcoming titles that take contemporary approaches to ecological perspectives.

In Animal Traffic, Rosemary-Claire Collard investigates the multibillion-dollar global exotic pet trade economy and the largely hidden processes through which exotic pets are produced and traded as lively capital.

Mimi Sheller, in Island Futures, delves into the ecological crises and reconstruction challenges affecting the entire Caribbean region, showing how vulnerability to ecological collapse and the quest for a “just recovery” in the Caribbean emerge from specific transnational political, economic, and cultural dynamics.

Bret Gustafson examines the centrality of natural gas and oil to the making of modern Bolivia and the contradictory convergence of fossil-fueled capitalism, Indigenous politics, and revolutionary nationalism in Bolivia in the Age of Gas. In Mapping Abundance for a Planetary Future, Candace Fujikane draws upon Hawaiian legends about the land and water and their impact upon Native Hawai‘ian struggles to argue that Native economies of abundance provide a foundation for collective work against climate change.

Forthcoming in May, Max Liboiron’s Pollution Is Colonialism models an anticolonial scientific practice aligned with Indigenous concepts of land, ethics, and relations to outline the entanglements of capitalism, colonialism, and environmental science. Thea Riofrancos explores the politics of extraction, energy, and infrastructure in contemporary Ecuador in order to understand how resource dependency becomes a dilemma for leftist governments and movements alike in Resource Radicals. Drawing on ethnographic research with policy makers, politicians, activists, scholars, and the public in Manchester, England, in Thinking Like a Climate Hannah Knox confronts the challenges climate change poses to knowledge production and modern politics.

In Seeds of Power Amalia Leguizamón reveals how the Argentine state, agribusiness, and their allies in the media and sciences deploy narratives of economic redistribution, scientific expertise, and national identity as a way to gain the public’s consent to grow genetically modified soybeans despite the massive environmental and social costs. Forthcoming this month, Rafico Ruiz’s Slow Disturbance uses the Grenfell Mission in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, to theorize how settler colonialism establishes itself through the building, maintenance, and mediation of site-specific infrastructure.

In the shadow of climate change, it is common to presume that solar energy is the big solution to our energy problems. The contributors to “Solarity,” a special issue of the South Atlantic Quarterly, investigate whether and how solar energy might avoid, or reproduce, the pathologies of existing capitalist and colonialist petrocultures. Lastly, Environmental Humanities is a peer-reviewed, open-access journal that publishes outstanding interdisciplinary scholarship drawing humanities disciplines into conversation with each other, and with the natural and social sciences, around significant environmental issues. Start reading here.

