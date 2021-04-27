Our Poem of the Week is by Alexis Pauline Gumbs and is excerpted from the “Archive of Fire” section of M Archive. It reminds us of the importance of community and ceremony, and of being meaningfully, intentionally together. Thanks for tuning in to our final National Poetry Month feature! All our in-stock poetry titles are 50% off through May 7 with coupon SPRING21.
they looked each other in the eyes every time and did not leave each
other without singing a prayer: the name or the wish. they learned to
add touching hands into the ritual, a tradition newly sacred after the
memory of the epidemic.
–
and of course none of that would have been possible if they didn’t
remember to look themselves in the eye every morning. or to chant
the name of the prayer. or to track their dreams for keeping and
sharing.
–
there is a sacredness to every day. every time.
–
it means again and again. it means all of us. it means this moment.
this time. you and me. we’re here.
–
which was something they would never again take for granted.*
–
* disciplined freedom capable of renovating the collective terms of our
engagement. M. Jacqui Alexander, “Pedagogies of the Sacred,” Pedagogies of Crossing: Meditations on Feminism, Sexual Politics, Memory, and the Sacred (Durham: Duke University Press, 2005), 329.