Virtual Events in May

Our authors are online this month for book launches, conversations, and talks. Note the local time zone for each event.

May 6, 10:00 am CET: Joseph Pugliese, author of Biopolitics of the More Than Human, discusses his book with Marina De Chiara and Marilena Parlati, in an event sponsored by AISCLI.

May 6, 12:00 pm CDT: Sara Ahmed, author of the forthcoming book Complaint!, gives a lecture entitled “Knocking on the Door: Complaints and Other Stories About Institutions,” followed by a discussion. It is sponsored by the Unit for Criticism and Interpretive Theory at the University of Illinois.

May 6, 6:30 pm EDT: Shana Redmond, author of Everything Man, joins Hanif Abdurraqib and Ricky Vincent for a conversation about the history and politics of Black popular music, sponsored the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture.

May 10, 4:30 pm EDT: Join Max Liboiron (@MaxLiboiron) for a Twitter launch of their book Pollution is Colonialism with hosts Candis Callison, Shannon Mattern, & Desi Rodriguez-Lonebear.

May 12, 7:30 pm EDT: Brian Russell Roberts, author of Borderwaters, launches his book with a fundraiser hosted by Susan Harris for Beyond Home Borders.

May 13, 3:00 pm CET: Theory from the Margins presents a discussion featuring Paul Gilroy and Ruth Wilson Gilmore, co-editors of the latest collection in our Stuart Hall: Selected Writings series, Selected Writings on Race and Difference.



May 13, 1:00 pm EDT: The Department of Anthropology at the Graduate Center, CUNY and Left East sponsor a conversation between Kareem Rabie, author of Palestine Is Throwing a Party and the Whole World is Invited, and Mezna Qato. It is moderated by David Harvey.

May 13, 7:00 pm EDT: Max Fox, editor of Sexual Hegemony, is in conversation with Hannah Black and Kay Gabriel in an event sponsored by Bureau of General Services, Queer Division.

May 14, 4:00 pm EDT: Laura Hyun Yi Kang, author of Traffic in Asian Women, and Thuy Linh Nguyen Tu, author of Experiments in Skin, join moderator Kandice Chuh, author of The Difference Aesthetics Makes, for a conversation about their new books. It is sponsored by several CUNY departments.

May 15, 3:00 pm EDT: Taller PR sponsors a “Meet the Author on Zoom” event with Arlene Dávila, author of Latinx Art.

May 19, 4:00 pm PDT: Editor Max Fox discusses Christopher Chitty’s Sexual Hegemony with Christopher Nealon, in an event sponsored by UCI Critical Theory and Culture & Capital.

May 25, 7:00 pm EDT: Lynden Harris, editor of Right Here, Right Now, joins Lisa Armstrong for a conversation sponsored by the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library.

