Sale Recommendations from Courtney Berger and Elizabeth Ault

In African studies, Luise White’s revisitation of the Zimbabwean war for independence and Rhodesia’s place in the global white supremacist imagination, Fighting and Writing.

Three fun and surprising new books in media studies: City of Screens, considers the complex ecosystem of film culture in Manila; Experts in Action, centers stunt performers and provides a new way to understand action movies; Media Crossroads rethink the importance of intersectional identities and screen spaces.

Finally, two books that rethink settler economies of dispossession: Rosaura Sanchez and Beatrice Pita’s new book brings together indigenous studies, Chicanx studies, American studies, and geography in innovative ways to tell a new story about the US Southwest. And deeply rooted in Hawaii, Candace Fujikane’s Mapping Abundance for a Planetary Future centers Native Hawaiian cartographies and relations to land and provides an important model for settlers who want to resist settler capitalism and its ideas about what counts as “useful.”

Editor Elizabeth Ault acquires books in African and Middle East studies, Black and Latinx studies, trans studies, disability studies, and Sociology and critical studies of prisons and policing.

At the top of my list is Kevin Quashie’s Black Aliveness, or A Poetics of Being, the latest installment in the Black Outdoors series edited by J. Kameron Carter and Sarah Cervenak. Quashie builds his book on a seemingly simple prompt: “Imagine a black world.” Not a world where the racial logics of antiblackness are inverted, but rather a world where blackness is totality, where black being and the rightness of black being is assumed rather than justified. It’s a beautiful book that draws upon a wealth of Black feminist writing and poetry, from Audre Lorde to Nicky Finney.

A must-read for folks in queer studies: Evren Savci’s Queer in Translation: Sexual Politics under Neoliberal Islam. In considering how Western LGBT terminology has been taken up by queer activists in neoliberal Turkey, Savci pushes back against the “homolingualism” that has shaped queer studies and dislodges Western presumptions about the kinds of political strategies that might benefit marginalized groups outside the West.

For those of you interested in media ecologies and infrastructural studies, check out Rafico Ruiz’s Slow Disturbance: Infrastructural Mediation on the Settler Colonial Resource Frontier. Ruiz takes us to Newfoundland and Labrador in the easternmost part of Canada to help understand the forms of infrastructural mediation that enable and sustain settler colonialism and extractive capitalism as a settler project.

For those working on minoritarian aesthetics, I recommend Hentyle Yapp’s Minor China: Method, Materialisms, and Aesthetics. Through a study of the rise of contemporary Chinese art in the global art market, Yapp develops a theory of the minor as a “hesitant method” that highlights the assumptions of the major, forcing us to pause and consider how liberal humanism has endured and has rendered so many lives and perspectives unimportant or imperceptible in major frameworks.

Finally, carnivores and vegans alike will appreciate Meat!: A Transnational Analysis, edited by Sushmita Chatterjee and Banu Subramanian. The contributors to this volume ask: What counts as meat? How and when do objects or animals become meat? And what are the geopolitical terms through which we understand the importance of meat as environmentally harmful, as a sexual or racial signifier, as a technological wonder, or as a point of ethical or religious conflict? A perfect volume for teaching.

Executive Editor Courtney Berger seeks out books that are theoretically and politically engaged and that speak to a wide, interdisciplinary audience.

