Congratulations to Our Award-Winning Designers

Once again our talented designers have been honored by the Association of University Presses (AUPresses) in the annual 2021 Book, Jacket, and Journal Show. The awardees were chosen from 523 submissions of books and journals published in 2020.

In the scholarly typographic category, Matthew Tauch was honored for three of his book designs: Animalia: An Anti-Imperial Bestiary for Our Times, edited by Antoinette Burton and Renisa Mawani, Sentient Flesh: Thinking in Disorder, Poiēsis in Black by R.A. Judy, and for Manufacturing Celebrity: Latino Paparazzi and Women Reporters in Hollywood by Vanessa Díaz. Aimee Harrison was also featured in the same category, for her design of The Lonely Letters by Ashon Crawley. Courtney Leigh Richardson’s design for Negative Exposures: Knowing What Not to Know in Contemporary China by Margaret Hillenbrand also received kudos in the scholarly typographic category. And Drew Sisk was honored for his design of Voluminous States: Sovereignty, Materiality, and the Territorial Imagination edited by Franck Billé.

In the scholarly illustrated category, Courtney Leigh Richardson and Aimee Harrison were honored for their collaborative design of Aesthetics of Excess: The Art and Politics of Black and Latina Embodiment by Jillian Hernandez. And Matthew Tauch’s design of Journeys through the Russian Empire: The Photographic Legacy of Sergey Prokudin-Gorsky by William Craft Brumfield was also selected for praise.

In the poetry and literature category, the jury honored Aimee C. Harrison’s design of Dub: Finding Ceremony by Alexis Pauline Gumbs.

The 2021 Show jurors are all experienced, award-winning designers: Matthew Monk, Andrew Shurtz, Gail Anderson, and Janet Hansen. The chair of the committee was Duke University Press’s own marketing designer Dan Ruccia.

Congratulations to all our designers for the amazing work they did over the past year!