New Titles in Latin American Studies

We wish we could be meeting authors and readers in-person at the Latin American Studies Association Annual Conference. We know that many of you look forward to stocking up on new titles at special discounts at our conferences, so we are pleased to offer a 40% discount on all in-stock books and journal issues with coupon code LASA21 until June 30, 2021.

Check out the latest Latin American studies titles in our virtual catalog, below. Visit our official booth in the LASA exhibit hall to see interviews with authors and editors. And explore all of our books and journals in Latin American studies here.

Registered attendees can attend Anne-Emanuelle Birn’s book presentation on Peripheral Nerve: Health and Medicine in Cold War Latin America on Wednesday, May 26 at 3:00pm EST.

Birn and Lopez, Peripheral Nerve: Health and Medicine in Cold War Latin America

And you can join many other DUP authors for their panels, including: Isabella I. Cosse, Kregg Hetherington, Michael Bustamante, Thea N. Riofrancos, Leisy J. Abrego, Thomas M. Grisaffi, Macarena Gomez-Barris, Eric Zolov, Arturo Escobar, and A. Ricardo López-Pedreros.

If you were hoping to connect with Gisela Fosado or one of our other editors about your book project at LASA, please reach out to them by email. See our editors’ specialties and contact information here and our online submissions guidelines here.

