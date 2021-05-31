We hope you get a chance to catch some of our authors at these great virtual events in June. Please note the local time zone for each event.







June 3, 6:30 pm EDT: The Virginia Museum of Fine Art is hosting a series of talks in conjunction with the special exhibition The Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse. We are distributing the catalog for this great show. This evening’s event is entitled “Southern Hip-Hop and the Academy” and features Mark Anthony Neal, Anthony Pinn, Erik Nielson, and VMFA and editor of the catalog, Valerie Cassel Oliver.

June 9, 3:00 pm BST: Therí Alyce Pickens, author of Black Madness :: Mad Blackness, gives a talk on Blackness and disability, followed by a Q&A, sponsored by Birkbeck University of London.

June 10, 6:30 pm EDT: In an event sponsored by The Phillips Collection, Arlene Dávila, author of Latinx Art, will be in conversation with Vesela Sretenović, Senior Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art.

June 11, 3:00 pm PDT: Kalindi Vora and Neda Atanasoski, authors of Surrogate Humanity, speak at reVisions, a week-long festival exploring how technological bias shapes our cultural realities. It is sponsored by City Lights bookstore, the Goethe-Institut San Francisco, and Gray Area.

June 15, 5:00 pm EDT: In an event sponsored by the Omohundro Institute of Early American History & Culture and the Center for Black Visual Culture & Institute of African American Affairs at New York University, Jessica Marie Johnson speaks with Jennifer Morgan, author of Reckoning with Slavery.







June 15, 6:00 pm EDT: Rofhiwa Book Cafe sponsors a conversation with La Marr Jurelle Bruce about his new book How to Go Mad without Losing Your Mind. He will be joined by liberation theologian J. Kameron Carter, performance philosopher Sarah Jane Cervenak, critical race theorist Patricia J. Williams, and poet Phillip B. Williams.

June 17, 11:00 am EDT: Katherine McKittrick, author of Dear Science and Other Stories gives a talk entitled “Dear April: The Aesthetics of Black Miscellanea,” part of the Black Studies Summer Seminar.

June 17, 6:30 pm EDT: The Virginia Museum of Fine Art’s second speaker series for the exhibition The Dirty South is entitled “Literature and Lyricism in Southern Hip-Hop,” featuring poet Roger Reeves and poet, playwright, and journalist Charlie Braxton.

June 18, 10:00 am EDT: Alexander Weheliye, author of Habeas Viscus, gives a talk entitled “‘Scream my name like a protest’: R&B Music as BlackFem Technology of Humanity in the Age of #blacklivesmatter,” also part of the Black Studies Summer Seminar.

June 24, 5:00 pm BST: Xine Yao, author of the forthcoming book Disaffected, inaugurates a new lecture series sponsored by the Centre for the Americas at Queen’s University Belfast and the Irish Association for American Studies with a talk entitled “The Cultural Politics of Unfeeling: The Disaffections and Counter-intimacies of Unsympathetic Blackness and Oriental Inscrutability.”

June 30, 6:00 pm BST: The Stuart Hall Foundation hosts a roundtable discussion of Stuart Hall’s Selected Writings on Marxism. The participants are editor Gregor McLennan, Angela McRobbie, Bruce, Robbins, and Brett St Louis. Catherine Hall will lead the discussion.