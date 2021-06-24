Amy Ruth Buchanan Named Director of Editing, Design and Production

Amy Ruth Buchanan has been named Duke University Press’s new Director of Editing, Design, and Production (EDP) after a national search.

Amy has positioned DUP as an industry leader in design and production for several decades. Under her leadership, the design team won an unprecedented thirteen Association of University Presses Book, Jacket, and Journal Show awards this past year.

Amy began her career at Duke University Press as a production assistant in 1995, and held several positions after that, from graphic designer to senior book designer, and, in 2016, Book Design Manager. Since 2018 she has served as Design Manager for Books and Journals. Her book designs have been honored by the Association of University Presses’ Book, Jacket and Journal Show many times and she has been an active participant in the AUPresses community, serving as a committee chair, workshop presenter, and annual meeting panelist.

During her tenure at the Press, Amy has played an instrumental role in developing an integrated and dynamic EDP environment. She has grown and adapted as workflows expanded, as requirements evolved, as lists grew, and as personnel changed. She understands the interconnectedness of design with editorial work—and how production and printing impact the online presentation of book and journal content.

Director of Duke University Press Dean Smith says, “Amy leads with compassion and strives for excellence. She centers her leadership style on empathy, creativity, and flexibility. She is committed to the core values of equity and inclusion and to making things better—for people in EDP, her colleagues at the press, and for outside editors and authors. I look forward to witnessing the many great things that Amy will do for EDP and for the Press in this new role.”

Amy Ruth Buchanan will begin her new role as EDP Director on September 1, 2021.