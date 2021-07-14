The Dominican Republic Braces for Another Crisis on the Haitian Border: A Guest Post by Eric Paul Roorda

The most awful national history in the Western Hemisphere got awfuller before dawn on 7 July, with the assassination of President Jovenel Moise of Haiti.

A paramilitary squad barking commands in Spanish and southern-inflected English stormed his home compound, murdered him, and fled into the gathering dawn. President Moise’s widow, medically evacuated to Miami, is in the ICU at a hospital there.

Worried eyes now turn toward the blurred line separating the places the native Taíno people called Ayiti and Quisqueya, now Haiti and the Dominican Republic. It is perhaps the most marked international border in the world. Not functionally, not literally “marked” with signs of demarcation, because the arid, mountainous frontier is porous.

But the Haitian-Dominican border is indelibly marked environmentally—Haitian brown next to Dominican green, as seen from the window of an airplane, or the lens of a satellite’s camera.

And the border is decidedly bifurcated demographically—Haitians are almost uniformly “black” in complexion, while the skin of Dominicans ranges from “black” through brown, burnt umber, tawny, tan, beige, to the downright pale of German immigrant stock. And all of them, from my friend “Negrito,” whose skin is so dark it’s what Dominicans call “purple,” to my colleague Julie, who is very blonde, identify as either “white” or “Indian.”

As a result of this unique perspective on “race,” within which dark-skinned individuals are classified as “white,” Dominican national identity is so fragmented, the only common ground is that they are not Haitian.

In the aftermath of the commando-style killing of the Haitian chief of state, the country is in a “state of siege,” and the border between Haiti and its ancient enemy and only neighbor, the Dominican Republic, has been “closed.”

But closing the border between these yin/yang nation-states is more easily ordered than imposed.

And when the incipient humanitarian crisis in Haiti worsens, the border will yet again be chaotic, and possibly violent.

Dominican history is inflected—defined, really—by previous such catastrophes.

First came the Haitian Revolution on the French side of the island, the most lucrative slave colony in world history, which spilled over disastrously onto the relatively untamed Spanish side of the island of Hispaniola.

When that part of the island declared independence from Spain in 1821 as “The Dominican Republic,” the Republic of Haiti, established 1804, invaded, snuffing out the nascent nation.

The Haitian Occupation endured until the one-off, exceptionally rule-proving Dominican War of Independence of 1844, when it became the only New World country to come into being with a revolution against a non-European state; also, a non-White one.

Fast-forwarding a century, past many clashes, threats of clashes, exile intrigues, and tides of refugees from natural disasters, the reader who skims the history of the troubled Haitian-Dominican border reaches the nadir, the 1937 Haitian Massacre. That carnage can be seen as the first genocidal event of the global disorder that resulted in World War II. The racist Dominican dictator Trujillo ordered the slaughter of people of Haitian descent, resulting in an estimated 12,000 murders and a bloody exodus of survivors across the mountains, deserts and trickling rivers that roughly define the frontier.

A reader can jump ahead, past umpteen incidents of political unrest and hurricane visitations, each of which propelled Haitians into the Dominican Republic, to 2010, when a cataclysmic earthquake demolished much of the capital city of Port-au-Prince, sending legions of desperate survivors toward the greener pastures—literally and figuratively—of the Dominican Republic.

Since that epic disaster, the shadow of which still obscures the future of Haiti, many of the refugees have been compelled to return, along with many people of Haitian descent resident in the Dominican Republic. New, draconian rulings by the Dominican Supreme Court have stripped Dominican citizenship not only from people born in Haiti, but even native Dominicans born of Haitian parents.

Now, the calamitous conjunction of COVID-19, a power struggle for the reins of what remains of governmental power, and the growing strength of street gangs in the suffering cities, are combining to worsen the Haitian Hell-on-Earth.

For Dominicans, who have plenty of problems of their own, that means more Haitians finding their way into their midst. For the Dominican Republic, that has never been good news.

Eric Paul Roorda is author of The Dictator Next Door and co-editor of The Dominican Republic Reader. He is also a Professor of History at Bellarmine University.

