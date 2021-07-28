Disability Pride Month Resources

In July we honor Disability Pride Month to commemorate the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in 1990. Read on to learn more about our recent titles that explore the state of contemporary disability studies.

In Exile and Pride genderqueer activist/writer Eli Clare weaves together memoir, history, and political thinking to explore meanings and experiences of home, all the while providing an intersectional framework for understanding how we actually experience the daily hydraulics of oppression, power, and resistance over the course of several personal essays, .

Drawing on the radical black tradition, process philosophy, and Felix Guattari’s schizoanalysis, Erin Manning explores the links between neurotypicality, whiteness, and black life in For a Pragmatics of the Useless.

The contributors to Long Term, edited by Scott Herring and Lee Wallace, use the tension between the popular embrace and legalization of same-sex marriage and the queer critique of homonormativity as an opportunity to examine the myriad forms of queer commitments and their durational aspect.

“Crip Temporalities,” a special issue of the South Atlantic Quarterly edited by Ellen Samuels and Elizabeth Freeman, brings together explorations of crip temporality: the ways in which bodily and mental disabilities shape the experience of time. More than just a space of loss and frustration, crip time also offers liberatory potential: the contributors imagine how justice, connection, and pleasure might emerge from temporalities that center compassion rather than productivity.

In Black Madness :: Mad Blackness Therí Alyce Pickens examines the speculative and science fiction of Octavia Butler, Nalo Hopkinson, and Tananarive Due to rethink the relationship between race and disability, thereby unsettling the common theorization that they are mutually constitutive.

In this revised and expanded edition of Medicine Stories, Aurora Levins Morales weaves together the insights and lessons learned over a lifetime of activism to offer a new theory of social justice, bringing clarity and hope to tangled, emotionally charged social issues in beautiful and accessible language.

In Sexuality, Disability, and Aging, Jane Gallop explores how disability and aging are commonly understood to undermine one’s sense of self and challenges narratives that register the decline of bodily potential and ability as nothing but an experience of loss.