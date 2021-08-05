New Titles in Sociology

Banner image includes a background of assorted covers, arranged in columns, overlaid by a transparent white box with the text, "American Sociological Association 2021 Virtual Conference Exhibit, Use code ASOCA21 for 40% off when you order from dukeupress.edu"

This year we look forward to celebrating new books and journal issues in sociology virtually. Through September 15, 2021, save 40% on all books and journal issues when you use coupon code ASOCA21 at checkout. Customers in the UK and Europe can order books with this code from our UK partner, Combined Academic Publishers.

Registered attendees can find us in the official exhibit hall! For highlights of our newest titles in sociology, check out our conference landing page. And browse all books and journals in sociology here.

Attendees of the 2021 American Sociological Association Conference can join several DUP authors for panels:

  • Mimi Sheller, “Landscapes of Inequality: Developing a Sociology of Infrastructural Change,” Sat, August 7, 2:30pm EST
  • Michael Burawoy, “Global Borderlands: Fantasy, Violence, and Empire in Subic Bay, Philippines and The Patchwork City: Class, Space, and Politics in Metro Manila,” Sun, August 8, 11:00am EST
  • Ruha Benjamin, “Viral Inequity: Race, Technology, and the Pandemic,” Sun, August 8, 2:30pm EST | “A New Canon for SKAT: Working in the Tradition of Du Bois, Wells, and Duster,” Mon, August 9, 11:00am EST
  • Marcus Bell, “Race, Colorblindness, and Whiteness Studies,” Mon, August 9, 11:00am EST

If you were hoping to connect with Elizabeth Ault or one of our other editors about your book project at the American Sociological Association conference, please reach out to them by email. See our editors’ specialties and contact information here and our online submissions guidelines and submission portal here.

