fahima ife read from their new work of poetry, "Maroon Choreography," which offers an enthralling examination of black fugitivity, and troubles what we think we know of history.

Jennifer C. Nash, author of "Birthing Black Mothers," discusses the intersection between the personal and the professional, celebrity Black mothers, and issues a call for Black women to freedom dream.

La Marr Jurelle Bruce ponders the presence of "madness" in black literature, music, and performance since the early twentieth century, showing how artist ranging from Kendrick Lamar and Lauryn Hill to Nina Simone and Dave Chappelle activate madness as content, form, aesthetic, strategy, philosophy, and energy in an enduring black radical tradition.