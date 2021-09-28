Conceptualizing COVID Syllabus

Today, Duke University Press publishes our Conceptualizing COVID Syllabus. The articles, special sections, and special issues collected in this syllabus represent some early attempts to conceptualize how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the discourse in the humanities and social sciences in 2021.

All included articles are freely available through the end of the year. Start reading here.

The Conceptualizing COVID Syllabus joins a long list of staff-curated syllabi addressing some of today’s most pressing social issues, including racial justice, prison and the carceral state, global immigration, and more. Find the full list of syllabi here.

