New Titles in Political Science

Black text on a white, transparent box over assorted book and journal covers arranged in columns. "American Political Science Association, 2021 Virtual Conference Exhibit, Use code FALL21 for 50% off during our fall sale!"

We are sad to miss you in-person at the American Political Science Association conference this year, but we look forward to celebrating new books and journal issues in political science virtually. During our fall sale, save 50% on all books and special issues when you use coupon code FALL21 at checkout. Customers in the UK and Europe can order books with this code from our UK partner, Combined Academic Publishers.

The Colonizing Self, by Hagar Kotef. Dark maroon background with a photograph of art installation by Marjan Teeuwen of a destroyed house in Gaza, with each of its crumbling walls visible like a grid.

Registered attendees can find us in the official virtual exhibit hall! For highlights of our newest titles in political science, check out our conference landing page. And browse all books and journals in political science here.

On Saturday, October 2, join author Hagar Kotef for an author-meets-critics session about her book The Colonizing Self, 7:00pm EST.

Other DUP authors and editors have panels throughout the weekend!:

Enrique Desmond Arias, “Criminal Politics in Brazil,” in person panel, Saturday, Oct 2, 11:00am EST; “The Politics of Illicit Economies, Organized Crime, and Extra-Legal Actors Mini-Conference Roundtable,” in person panel, Thursday, Sept 30, 11:00am EST

Isaac A. Kamola, “Creating Minimum Standards for Employing Contingent Faculty in the Profession,” virtual panel, Thursday, Sept 30, 5:00pm EST; “Transnational Political Thought,” virtual panel, Saturday, Oct 2, 9:00am EST

Robert Nichols, “From Captivity to Abolition: Incarceration and Political Theory,” in-person panel, Saturday, Oct 2, 11:00am EST

James R. Martel, “Political Theologies and New forms of Critique,” virtual panel, Saturday, Oct 2, 1:00pm EST; “Insurgent Imaginaries,” in-person panel, Sunday, Oct 3, 8:00am EST

If you were hoping to connect with Courtney Berger or one of our other editors about your book project at the American conference, please reach out to them by email. See our editors’ specialties and contact information here and our online submissions guidelines and submission portal here.

