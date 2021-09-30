Author Events in October

Catch our authors at a variety of book talks, keynotes, and conversations both in-person and online this month.

September 30, 12:00 pm CDT: Ronak Kapadia, author of Insurgent Aesthetics, joins Nicole Fleetwood for a conversation about research on carcerality, U.S. imperialism, and visual culture, sponsored by Northwestern Buffett Institute’s New Frontiers in Global Research Initiative.

September 30, 6:00 pm EDT: Rachel Zolf, author of No One’s Witness, gives an online book talk sponsored by Concordia University’s Centre for Expanded Poetics.

October 1, 12:00 pm EDT: Andil Gosine, author of Nature’s Wild, appears in conversation with Faith Smith at a virtual event sponsored by Harvard Bookstore.

October 1, 5:00 pm CEST: Yv E. Nay and Eliza Steinbock host a launch event for their coedited issue of TSQ: Transgender Studies Quarterly, “The Europa Issue.” Email transeuropanetwork@riseup.net for a Zoom link.

October 2, 1:00 pm EDT: Christina Schwenkel, author of Building Socialism, participates in an Urban History Association forum entitled “Afterlives of Public Housing: A Comparative Conversation.”

October 7, 12:15 pm EDT: Anna Arabindan-Kesson, author of Black Bodies, White Gold presents a talk entitled “Art Hx: Digital Archiving and Forms of Care” at the Digital Humanities/Exhibitions Seminar.

October 8, 11:00 am EDT: Join us for the first of several virtual events celebrating the Black Outdoors series. Editors Sarah Jane Cervenak and J Kameron Carter host a virtual reading with authors La Marr Jurelle Bruce, Chris Finley, R.A. Judy, Kevin Quashie, and Maya Stovall, concluding with a brief Q&A.

October 8, 7:00 pm EDT: Andil Gosine, author of Nature’s Wild, appears in person at the Leslie Lohman Museum of Art.

October 13, 10:00 am PDT: micha cárdenas, author of the forthcoming book Poetic Operations (January 2022), speaks at the Augmented Senses virtual symposium.

October 13, 5:30 pm EDT: Monica Huerta, author of Magical Habits, begins Personal Limits, a virtual conversation series about contemporary experiments in personal writing. Her first conversation with Sarah Chihaya and Merve Emre is sponsored by Labyrinth Books.

October 15, 10:00 am EDT: Max Liboiron, author of Pollution is Colonialism, gives the keynote address at the Expanding Communities of Sustainable Practice symposium, sponsored by Leeds Arts University.

October 20, 10:00am PDT: Join an online book launch for Sara Ahmed’s Complaint! featuring panelists Sirma Bilge, Heidi Mirza, Tiffany Page and Leila Whitley, and chaired by Chandra Frank. The event is hosted by UC San Diego’s Critical Gender Studies and Ethnic Studies

October 25, 3pm EDT: William Craft Brumfield, author of Journeys through the Russian Empire and Architecture at the End of the Earth, begins a five-lecture series sponsored by the 92nd Street Y. The series is entitled “20th Century Russia: The Land and History of the Empire and Soviet Union Through Photography,” and continues weekly through November 22.



October 25, 5:30pm HST: Vernadette Vicuña Gonzalez and Hōkūlani K. Aikau, editors of Detours: A Decolonial Guide to Hawai’i, speak at the Hawai’i Book and Music Festival.

October 25: Dana E. Powell, author of Landscapes of Power, will be a keynote speaker at the Energy Ethics conference.