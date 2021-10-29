Author Events in November

You’ve got lots of chances to catch our authors both in-person and online at events in November.

November 1, 4pm CET: The Greenhouse at the University of Stavenger sponsors an online book talk by Max Liboiron, author of Pollution Is Colonialism.

November 1, 8, 15, and 22, 3pm ET: William Craft Brumfield, author of Journeys through the Russian Empire and Architecture at the End of the Earth, continues a five-lecture series sponsored by the 92nd Street Y. The series is entitled “20th Century Russia: The Land and History of the Empire and Soviet Union Through Photography,” and will be presented weekly through November 22.

November 1, 12pm PDT: Melody Jue, author of Wild Blue Media, gives a digital humanities online book talk, sponsored by San Diego State University.

November 2, 5pm PDT: UC Berkeley sponsors an online book launch for Eric Stanley’s Atmospheres of Violence, featuring speakers Angela Y. Davis, Dean Spade, Jules Gill-Peterson, and LaVelle Ridley and moderated by Courtney Desiree Morris.

November 3, 1:30 pm PDT: Vernadette Vicuña Gonzalez, author of Empire’s Mistress, Starring Isabel Rosario Cooper, reflects on the methodological challenges and innovations that shaped her book, in an online event sponsored by Simon Fraser University’s Gender, Sexuality, and Women’s Studies department.

November 3, 6pm GMT: Penn in London presents a virtual talk on unfeeling in the workplace with Xine Yao, author of Disaffected.

November 4, 6:30 pm EDT: William Craft Brumfield speaks virtually about Journeys through the Russian Empire at an event sponsored by Seton Hall’s Russian and East European Studies Program, the Slavic Club, and the Department of History.

November 4, 6:30pm EDT: La Marr Jurelle Bruce, author of How to Go Mad Without Losing Your Mind, is in conversation with Farah Jasmine Griffin in an event sponsored by the Barnard Center for Research on Women.

November 4, 8pm EDT: The Poetry Project presents a lecture by Alexis Pauline Gumbs entitled “‘A Homemade Field of Love’: Fannie Lou Hamer and Ecologies of Care.” Gumbs is the author of Dub, M Archive, and Spill.

November 5, 3:00 pm CDT: The Center for the Study of Gender and Sexuality at the University of Chicago sponsors a virtual symposium to honor the life and work of Lauren Berlant (1957-2021). Panelists are Romi Crawford, Sianne Ngai, and Katie Stewart.

November 8, 7:30pm CET: Martin Savaransky is joined by Melanie Sehgal and Peter Skafish for an in-person discussion of his book Around the Day in Eighty Worlds at the Zentrum für Theoretische Peripherie, Crellestraße 22, Berlin.

November 9, 5:00pm EST: José Carlos Agüero and editor Charles Walker are joined by Deborah J. Yashar, Renzo Aroni, and moderator Tony Wood for an online conversation about Agüero’s recent book The Surrendered.

November 11, 4:00pm GMT: Join a virtual book launch for Kareem Rabie’s Palestine Is Throwing a Party and the Whole World Is Invited, featuring panelists Gökçe Günel, Lucy Garbett, Deen Sharp, and Sara Salem. Sponsored by the London School of Economics Department of Sociology.

November 11, 5pm EST: Noah Tamarkin, author of Genetic Afterlives, gives an in-person and streamed talk entitled “Troubling the Jewish Body: African Semites, Jewish Genetics, and the Emergence of Black Jewish Indigeneity.” The in-person event takes place at the University of Rochester Rush Rhees Library, Hawkins-Carlson Room, 755 Library Road, Rochester, NY 14626.

November 11, 5pm EST: Sophie Chao, author of the forthcoming book In the Shadow of the Palms, joins the NYU Anthropology Fall Colloquium with an online talk entitled “Multispecies Mourning.”

November 11, 6pm EST: Monica Huerta, author of Magical Habits, continues her monthly virtual conversation series “Personal Limits,” this time in conversation with Lili Loofbourow. The event is sponsored by Labyrinth Books, the Princeton Public Library, and Princeton University’s Lewis Center for the Arts, Humanities Council, and English Department

November 12, 12:00pm EST: Editors Sarah Jane Cervenak and J Kameron Carter host the second virtual reading with authors Rachel Zolf, Mercy Romero, fahima ife, An Yountae, Eleanor Craig, and Marquis Bey, concluding with a brief Q&A.

November 23, 10am EST: Walter Mignolo, author of The Politics of Decolonial Investigations, gives an online lecture as part of the Decolonial Research Methods webinar series, sponsored by the National Centre for Research Methods at the University of Liverpool.

November 24, 6:00 pm CET: Kareem Rabie, author of Palestine Is Throwing a Party and the Whole World Is Invited, is in conversation with Faiq Mari at a virtual event sponsored by ETH Zurich Institute for the History and Theory of Architecture (GTA).

November 30, 4:30 pm EST: Julia Adeney Thomas and Geoff Eley, editors of Visualizing Fascism, speak at a virtual event sponsored by Middlebury College, entitled “What Is Fascism and Where Does It Come From?”