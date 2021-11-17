New Titles in Anthropology

We will be celebrating the American Anthropological Association conference virtually this year. Until December 31, 2021, save 40% on books and journal issues with using coupon code AAA21 when you order on our website. Customers in the UK and Europe can order books with this code from our UK partner, Combined Academic Publishers.

Registered attendees can find us in the official virtual exhibit hall. For highlights of our newest titles in anthropology, check out our conference landing page. And browse all books and journals in anthropology here.

Since we can’t take pictures of our authors in our exhibit hall booth, we’ve collected an album of their book selfies! Find them on Facebook.

Don’t miss out on Akhil Gupta’s Presidential Address, “Decolonizing US Anthropology,” Saturday, November 20, 6:15pm EST. It will be streamed live from Baltimore for those attending virtually.

Juno Salazar Parreñas is participating in the Association for Feminist Anthropology’s virtual mentoring event,“Envisioning Feminist Futures: AFA Mentorship Event with Juno Salazar Parreñas,” Friday, November 19, 12:15pm EST.

Join the conversation about “Cruel Optimism, Care, and Aspirations for Producing a Liveable Future,” a virtual oral presentation hosted by the Society for Cultural Anthropology, Saturday, November 20, 8:00am EST.

Many other DUP authors are participating in panels and events throughout the conference. And you can find Senior Executive Editor Ken Wissoker in person in Baltimore!

If you were hoping to connect with Gisela Fosado, Elizabeth Ault, or one of our other editors about your book project at the American Anthropological Association conference, please reach out by email. See our editors’ specialties and contact information here and our online submissions guidelines and submission portal here.