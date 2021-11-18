Introducing Our Spring 2022 Catalog

We’re excited to unveil our Spring 2022 catalog. Check out some highlights below and then download a copy for a closer look. These titles will be published between January 2022 and August 2022. Publication dates are subject to change.

The cover of the catalog features a painting by Zhong Biao that will appear on the cover of Yan Lianke’s book Discovering Fiction. Yan is best known as an award-winning novelist, but we are honored to now publish his first work of literary criticism in English. Yan offers insights into his views on literature and realism, the major works that inspired him, and his theories of writing. The book is translated by Carlos Rojas.

Opening the catalog is The Emancipation Circuit by Thulani Davis. A poet and longtime writer for theater, film, and journalism, this is Davis’s first academic book, an interdisciplinary history that provides a sweeping rethinking of Reconstruction by tracing how the four million people newly freed from bondage created political organizations and connections that mobilized communities across the South.

We also have history from Penny M. Von Eschen, whose Paradoxes of Nostalgia examines the Cold War’s afterlife and the lingering shadows it casts over geopolitics, journalism, and popular culture; and The Doctor Who Would Be King, by Guillaume Lachenal, which tells the extraordinary story of Dr. Jean Joseph David, a French colonial army doctor who governed an entire region of French Cameroon during World War II. You’ll also want to check out Shannen Dee Wiliams’s book on the history of Black Catholic nuns, Subversive Habits. And teachers of history will be pleased to see the latest title in our Design Principles for Teaching History series, A Primer for Teaching Digital History by Jennifer Guiliano.



For poetry fans, we are publishing poet Nathaniel Tarn’s memoir, Atlantis, as well as the final book in David Grubbs’s trilogy about performing, Good night the pleasure was ours. We are also bringing Dionne Brand’s highly praised book The Blue Clerk into paperback.

We are excited to feature a novel in this season, LOTE by Shola von Reinhold, which was published in the UK in 2020. It won the 2021 Republic of Consciousness Prize and the 2021 James Tait Black Prize. It’s a decadent queer literary debut that immerses readers in the pursuit of aesthetics and beauty, while interrogating the removal and obscuring of Black figures from history.

Those interested in queer theory and gay, lesbian, and transgender studies will want to check out Black Trans Feminism by Marquis Bey, which offers a meditation on blackness and gender nonnormativity in ways that recalibrate traditional understandings of each, conceiving of black trans feminism as a politics grounded in fugitivity and the subversion of power. In Sissy Insurgencies, Marlon B. Ross explores the figure of the sissy as central to how Americans have imagined, articulated, and negotiated black masculinity from the 1880s to the present. We’re also excited to be publishing the first English translation of Guy Hocquenghem’s Gay Liberation after May ′68, which situates his theories of homosexual desire in the realm of revolutionary practice. “The t4t Issue,” forthcoming from TSQ: Transgender Studies Quarterly, investigates the multiple meanings associated with t4t, and “Queer Fire: Liberation and Abolition” from GLQ considers prison abolition as a project of queer liberation and vice versa. Also check out Selfie Aesthetics by Nicole Erin Morse, The Lives of Jessie Sampter by Sarah Imhoff, and Lesbian Potentiality and Feminist Media in the 1970s by Rox Samer.

The Mexico Reader, originally published in 2003, is one of our bestselling books of all time, and we’re thrilled to announce a new edition, fully revised and updated. This edition features new selections that address twenty-first century developments, including the rise of narcopolitics, the economic and personal costs of the United States’ mass deportation programs, the political activism of indigenous healers and manufacturing workers, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s edited by Gilbert M. Joseph and Timothy J. Henderson. Other Latin American studies offerings include The Small Matter of Suing Chevron by Suzana Sawyer, Workers Like All the Rest of Them by Elizabeth Quay Hutchison and The Impasse of the Latin American Left by Franck Gaudichaud, Massimo Modonesi, and Jeffery R. Webber.

Several new books and journals explore issues of climate change and the anthropocene. Climate Lyricism by Min Hyoung Song shows how literature, poetry, and essays by a variety of contemporary authors help us to better grapple with our everyday encounters with climate change and its disastrous effects, which are inextricably linked to the legacies of racism, colonialism, and extraction. Yuriko Furuhata’s Climatic Media traces climate engineering from the early twentieth century to the present, emphasizing the legacies of Japan’s empire-building and its Cold War alliance with the United States. In Plastic Matter, Heather Davis traces plastic’s relations to geology, media, biology, and race to show how matter itself has come to be understood as pliable, disposable, and consumable. Tracing colonialism alongside the history of anticolonial struggles in the Americas, in Planetary Longings, Mary Louise Pratt shows how the turn of the twenty-first century marks a catastrophic turning point in the human and planetary condition. The contributors to Kin, edited by Thom van Dooren and Matthew Chrulew, draw on the work of anthropologist Deborah Bird Rose (1946–2018), a foundational voice in environmental humanities, to examine the relationships of interdependence and obligation between human and nonhuman lives. And “The Urban Climate Insurgency,” an issue of Social Text, explores grassroots movements that advocate for radical climate change politics and justice in cities.

Also look for social and cultural theory from AbdouMaliq Simone, Elisabeth R. Anker, and Neferti X. M. Tadiar; media studies titles from Lynn Spigel, Shani Orgad and Rosalind Gill, Mila Zuo, Jennifer Petersen, Henning Schmidgen, Kelli Moore and Eldritch Priest; anthropology from Todd Meyers, Thomas Hendriks, Omar Kasmani, Sarah E. Vaughn, Kimberly Theidon, and Stefan Ecks; and Asian studies from Vicente L. Rafael, Eleana J. Kim, Sophie Chao, Fran Martin, Naoki Sakai, Ban Wang, and Charlie Yi Zhang.

There’s so much more in this great new catalog, so download it now! And be sure to sign up for our email alerts so you’ll know when titles you’re interested in are available.