December Events

Check out our authors online and in person at events in December.

December 1, 3pm EST: Christina Sharpe, author of In the Wake, delivers an online lecture entitled “Ordinary Notes: On the (Un)Making of Black Meanings,” sponsored by Syracuse University Humanities Center.

December 2, 12pm EST: The Institute for Middle East Studies at George Washington University presents an online talk by Kareem Rabie, author of Palestine Is Throwing a Party and the Whole World Is Invited.

December 2, 3pm EST: Arlene Dávila, author of Latinx Art, is joined by María Elena Ortiz, Karen Vidangos, and Nicole Calderón for an in-person conversation entitled “Latinx Art, and The Artists Everyone Should Know.” It is sponsored by Untitled Miami Beach.

December 6, 1pm EST: Editors of Cocaine Thomas Grisaffi and Enrique Desmond Arias join contributors Philippe Bourgois and Taniele Rui for a discussion about cocaine value chains and their implications for communities in different parts of the Americas.

December 8, 6pm EST: Monica Huerta, author of Magical Habits, continues her virtual series “Personal Habits,” with a conversation with Dan-El Padilla Peralta.

December 9, 3:30pm EST: The Center for Research in Feminist, Queer, and Transgender Studies at the University of Pennsylvania hosts 40 Years of Queer BIPOC Feminism with Jennifer Nash, author of Birthing Black Mothers and Black Feminism Reimagined, and Jasbir Puar, author of The Right to Maim and Terrorist Assemblages.

December 12, 12 pm CST: Lace up your sneakers and join the Chicago Read and Run as they run to some of the locations featured in South Side Girls by Marcia Chatelain.

December 13: 5:30 pm GMT: UCL sponsors a virtual book launch for Xine Yao’s Disaffected. Panelists are Jade Bentil, Lara Choksey, Lucia Lorenzi, Kerry Mackereth, Christine Okoth and Rianna Walcott, and the event will be chaired by Christine Okoth.

December 13, 6:00 pm EST: Intellectual Publics presents an online conversation between McKenzie Wark, author of Philosophy for Spiders, and Sophie Lewis.

December 16, 7pm EST: Elizabeth Sine, author of Rebel Imaginaries, gives a LAWCHA Book Talk.