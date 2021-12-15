Duke University Press and Clarivate partner to offer ScholarOne Manuscripts system to journals

Durham, NC, and Philadelphia, PA — Duke University Press announced today that it will offer ScholarOne Manuscripts, the journal peer review and submission system from Clarivate, to its journal partners in the humanities and social sciences beginning in 2022.

Through ScholarOne Manuscripts, Duke University Press will provide its editorial partners with editorial management tools like enhanced analytics, anti-plagiarism technology, and access to an expanded reviewer database. It will create multiple workflow efficiencies and will integrate with the Press’s technology systems.

”After a long and thorough assessment of peer review systems, we believe ScholarOne is the most user-friendly system for our journals and will expand our capabilities as a publisher and the services that we offer our editorial offices,” said Rob Dilworth, Journals Director at Duke University Press.

“Hundreds of international publishers and societies trust ScholarOne to look after their submission and peer-review workflows across more than 8,000 sites,” said Keith Collier, Senior Vice President of Product at Clarivate. “We’re delighted to welcome Duke University Press as our latest customer and know that ScholarOne Manuscripts will make the submission and peer-review process simpler for Duke authors, editors, and reviewers, ultimately accelerating their research and the pace of innovation.”

Duke University Press is a nonprofit scholarly publisher with a focus on the humanities, the social sciences, and mathematics. The Press publishes approximately 140 books annually and 60 journals, as well as offering several electronic collections and open-access publishing initiatives.

Clarivate is a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to the world’s leading research organizations to accelerate the pace of innovation.

For more information, contact

Rob Dilworth

Journals Director, Duke University Press

rob [dot] dilworth [at] dukeupress [dot] edu