The Best Books We Read in 2021

Through the ups and downs of 2021, reading–in a variety of genres–can be just what the doctor ordered. Below, Duke University Press staff recommend some of their favorites. We hope you’ll check them out!

Editor Elizabeth Ault recommends Gayl Jones’s Corregidora, a book she says she “probably should have read a decade or two ago.” She writes, “Somehow, I never encountered Jones in college or grad school, but I have learned so much in my work here at the Press from and about this formidable text. With all the renewed attention to Jones this fall around the publication of her new book, Palmares, it felt like time to finally correct this oversight. And wow, the book was just beyond powerful. And it’s given me a newfound appreciation for the amazing Black feminist work that has taken Jones up as a theorist of gender for generations.” She adds: “On a very different note, this was also the year I discovered reading books on my phone via the Durham Public Library’s Libby app as a wonderful alternative to social media scrolling, so I also read a LOT of sanity-saving romance this year; shouts out to Talia Hibbert, Jasmine Guillory, Helen Hoang, and Casey McQuiston.”

Copywriter Christopher Robinson suggests Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton. He writes, “This beautiful heartbreaker was recommended to me by DUP’s own Cason Lynley (Director of Marketing, Sales, and Finance). It takes place in the immediate aftermath of an undisclosed global apocalyptic calamity and it follows the story of an astronomer who decided to stay behind when his arctic science station evacuated and the crew of a spaceship on its return voyage to a suddenly quiet Earth. As its story lines begin to converge, the novel tackles some biggies: the choices we make in our lives, regret, missed opportunities, and what remains valuable at ‘the end.'”

Jocelyn Dawson, Journals and Collections Marketing Manager, recommends Know My Name: A Memoir, by Chanel Miller, which was the Duke University 2019 Common Experience Summer Reading Program pick. “The story of the sexual assault survivor known as Emily Doe, whose victim impact statement addressed to Brock Turner went viral, Know My Name was published to critical acclaim and topped many best-book-of-the-year lists. Miller draws you into her life, her experience of sexual assault, and her navigation of the justice system in a way that is riveting, relatable, and incredibly vivid.”

Production Coordinator Erica Woods Tucker recommends Razorblade Tears by S. A. Cosby. “Razorblade Tears turns the buddy/crime/revenge genre on its ear and tells a story of two imperfect fathers trying to make up for years of neglect by finding the men who murdered their sons. It’s an intense book filled with pathos and energy that is really remarkable. There’s violence in this story, but Shawn uses the violence to make Ike and Buddy Lee tools of redemption. It’s on a lot of ‘best of’ lists this year and is totally deserving of every accolade. I think you’ll really enjoy it.”

Customer Relations Representative Alex Brown recommends The Delivery by Peter Mendelsund. “In The Delivery, Peter Mendelsund uses fiction as a vehicle to explore ‘gig economy’ labor through the lens of a worker who delivers food to wealthy city-dwellers on a power-assist bicycle. The reader is led through a world of omnipresent labor-surveillance, all-powerful phone app ratings, and a corporate machine in which the main character is trapped. Mendelsund interrogates some of the more pressing questions of our time­–global citizenship, labor exploitation, oppressive technologies–by humanizing a narrative that’s often reduced to news headlines and/or statistics. A relatively quick read that offers insight into a world that often lives in the shadows.”

Amy Buchanan, Director of Editing, Design, and Production, was struck by Leave the World Behind, by Rumaan Alam. She writes: “The promise of Rumaan Alam’s ‘insufferable family’s air B&B vacay goes wrong’ was too juicy to resist. But what I got instead was so much better, and it has lingered with me all year. White NYC couple Clay and Amanda’s unquestioned liberal identities are put to the test when an unknown Black couple shows up at their vacation home’s door late one night, seeking refuge from a mysterious, potentially apocalyptic, disaster. What follows is a slow, beautifully wrought unraveling of some tightly wound people. The familiarity of these families’ political, race, gender, and class identities are punctured by Alam’s sharp observations, and the two adolescent characters are unforgettable as well.”

Marketing Designer Dan Ruccia suggests The Actual Star by Monica Byrne. “This is a difficult book to describe briefly. It encompasses three interconnected storylines spanning 2000 years from the end of a Mayan royal lineage in the 11th century to a radical, post-climate change future. Despite all that complexity, Byrne’s writing is rich and engaging and, like Ursula K. Le Guin and Octavia E. Butler, raises lots of big, fascinating questions about how we’re all connected.”

Staff Specialist Bunmi Fatoye-Matory recommends Unaccustomed Earth by Jhumpa Lahiri. Bunmi writes: “It is a deeply engaging fictional story about the physical, emotional, and psychic dislocations of professional Bengali-Indian immigrants in America. I identified with it strongly because I am an immigrant, and this is really an immigrant story of the sort not usually seen in the media or movies. It is also a universal human story of anyone who has ever felt alienated and disoriented in new situations.”

Finally, Digital Content Manager Patty Chase says the most memorable book she read this year was Project Hail Mary, by Andy Weir, author of The Martian. She adds: “This book is very different from that one, but no less entertaining. Lots of science, but plenty of humor to keep me from zoning out. A fun ride!”