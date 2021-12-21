Fall Awards

We’d like to celebrate our many authors who have earned various awards and honors for their books since July 2021. Congratulations to all of them!

Naminata Diabate’s Naked Agency: Genital Cursing and Biopolitics in Africa has won the African Studies Association Book Prize, also known as the Herskovits Prize.

Vanessa Freije’s Citizens of Scandal: Journalism, Secrecy, and the Politics of Reckoning in Mexico has won the Eugenia M. Palmegiano Prize from the American Historical Association.

Shana L. Redmond’s Everything Man: The Form and Function of Paul Robeson has won the American Book Award from the Before Columbus Foundation.

Kregg Hetherington’s The Government of Beans: Regulating Life in the Age of Monocrops has won the Association for Political and Legal Anthropology Book Prize.

Maureen Mahon’s Black Diamond Queens: African American Women and Rock and Roll has won the Alan Merriam Prize from the Society for Ethnomusicology and the Otto Kinkeldey Award from the American Musicological Society. It has also received Honorable Mention for the Award for Excellence in Historical Recorded Sound Research from the Association for Recorded Sound Collections.

Several of our books have been named Choice Outstanding Academic Titles from the American Library Association. These honorees are Charles R. Acland’s American Blockbuster: Movies, Technology, and Wonder, Monica Popescu’s At Penpoint: African Literatures, Postcolonial Studies, and the Cold War, Allesandro Russo’s Cultural Revolution and Revolutionary Culture, Abigail A. Dumes’s Divided Bodies: Lyme Disease, Contested Illness, and Evidence-Based Medicine, Samantha Pinto’s Infamous Bodies: Early Black Women’s Celebrity and the Afterlives of Rights, Jeremy Packer and Joshua Reeves’s Killer Apps: War, Media, Machine, Andrew Bickford’s Chemical Heroes: Pharmacological Supersoldiers in the US Military, and Emily J. Lordi’s The Meaning of Soul: Black Music and Resilience since the 1960s.

Max Liboiron’s Pollution Is Colonialism has won the Clay Morgan Award for Best Book in Environmental Political Theory from the Western Political Science Association.

Cressida J. Heyes’s Anaesthetics of Existence: Essays on Experience at the Edge has won the David Easton Award from the Foundations of Political Theory Section of the American Political Association.

Harry Harootunian’s The Unspoken as Heritage: The Armenian Genocide and Its Unaccounted Lives has won the Der Mugrdechian Armenian Studies Book Award from the Society for Armenian Studies.

Alex Blanchette’s Porkopolis: American Animality, Standardized Life, and the Factory Farm has won the Diana Forsythe Prize from the Society for the Anthropology of Work Section of the American Anthropological Association and Committee on the Anthropology of Science, Technology, and Computing. Porkopolis also received Honorable Mention for the Victor Turner Prize from the Society for Humanistic Anthropology Section of the American Anthropological Association.

Saiba Varma’s The Occupied Clinic: Militarism and Care in Kashmir has won the Edie Turner First Book Prize in Ethnographic Writing from the Society for Humanistic Anthropology section of AAA.

We Are Not Dreamers: Undocumented Scholars Theorize Undocumented Life in the United States , edited by Leisy J. Abrego and Genevieve Negrón-Gonzales, has been named co-winner of the International Latino Book Awards from the Latino Book & Family Festivals.

Kimberly Chong’s Best Practice: Management Consulting and the Ethics of Financialization in China has won the European Group for Organizational Studies Book Award.

Race and Performance after Repetition, edited by Soyica Diggs Colbert, Douglas A. Jones Jr., and Shane Vogel, has won the Errol Hill Award from the American Society for Theatre Research.

Christina Schwenkel’s Building Socialism: The Afterlife of East German Architecture in Urban Vietnam has won the European Association for Southeast Asian Studies (EuroSEAS) Book Prize.

Hagar Kotef’s The Colonizing Self: Or, Home and Homelessness in Israel/Palestine has been named co-winner of the Yale H. Ferguson Award from the International Studies Association. It has also received Honorable Mention for the International Political Sociology (IPS) Book Award from the IPS Section of the International Studies Association.

Arturo Escobar’s Designs for the Pluriverse: Radical Interdependence, Autonomy, and the Making of Worlds has been named co-winner of On the Brinck Book Award from the University of New Mexico School of Architecture + Planning.

Laura Doyle’s Inter-imperiality: Vying Empires, Gendered Labor, and the Literary Arts of Alliance has won the Political Economy of the World-System (PEWS) Book Award from the PEWS Section of the American Sociological Association.

Savannah Shange’s Progressive Dystopia: Abolition, Antiblackness, and Schooling in San Francisco has been named co-winner of the Sharon Stephens First Book Prize from the American Ethnological Society.

Brandi Clay Brimmer’s Claiming Union Widowhood: Race, Respectability, and Poverty in the Post-Emancipation South has received Honorable Mention for the Letitia Woods Brown Memorial Prize from the Association of Black Women Historians.

Peter Weiss’s The Aesthetics of Resistance, Volume II: A Novel has received Honorable Mention for the Lois Roth Award from the Modern Language Association. The novel was translated by Joel Scott.

Monica Popescu’s At Penpoint: African Literatures, Postcolonial Studies, and the Cold War has received Honorable Mention for the Scaglione Prize in Comparative Literary Studies from the Modern Language Association.

Christopher Tounsel’s Chosen Peoples was named a finalist for the Christianity Today Book Award in History Biography.

You can purchase any of the above award-winning titles at a 30% discount on our website using coupon SAVE30. Congratulations again to our authors!