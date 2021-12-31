January Events

Our presence at the American Historical Association and the Modern Language Association conferences will be virtual. We can’t make it to the in-person conferences, but you’ll still be able to order at the 40% conference discount on our website.

January 7, 3:30pm-4:45pm EST: If you are at the MLA meeting, be sure to attend the book launch panel for Tani Barlow’s In the Event of Women, featuring Ping Zhu, Ruri Ito, Rebecca Karl, Suzy Kim, Nicola Spakowski, Sharon Wesoky, and Xueping Zhong. [This event has gone virtual. A Zoom recording of the event will be available on YouTube.]

January 8, 2pm EST: Mark Jay and Philip Conklin, authors of A People’s History of Detroit, give a virtual talk hosted by the Marxist Education Project.

January 14, 2:30 pm CEST: Jennifer Morgan, author of Reckoning with Slavery, will lecture in-person at the Centre for Modern European Studies at the University of Copenhagen.

January 24, 1pm EST: Kareem Rabie, author of Palestine Is Throwing a Party and the Whole World Is Invited, is joined by Wassim Ghantous to discuss the book in a webinar sponsored by Columbia University Center for Palestine Studies.

January 28, 1pm CST: David Grubbs, author of Now that the audience is assembled, The Voice in the Headphones, and the forthcoming Good night the pleasure was ours will speak at Rice University’s Moody Center for the Arts about his trilogy in a talk entitled “Three Experiments in Music Writing.” He will also give a concert later that evening at Sicardi Ayers Bacino Gallery.

We hope to see you at a conference this month or at an online or in-person event!