New Books in January

It’s almost 2022. Ring in the New Year with these books, coming out in January!

In Sissy Insurgencies, Marlon B. Ross explores the figure of the sissy as central to how Americans have imagined, articulated, and negotiated black masculinity from the 1880s to the present.

In Rainforest Capitalism, Thomas Hendriks examines the rowdy environment of industrial timber production in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to theorize the social, racial, and gender power dynamics of capitalist extraction.

In Confidence Culture, Shani Orgad and Rosalind Gill examine how imperatives directed at women to “love your body” and “believe in yourself” imply that psychological blocks hold women back rather than entrenched social injustices.

Tani Barlow’s In the Event of Women outlines the stakes of what she calls “the event of women” in China—the discovery of the truth that women are the reproductive equivalent of men, revealing how historical universals are effected in places where truth claims are not usually sought.

In Making Women Pay, Smitha Radhakrishnan explores India’s microfinance industry, showing that despite the rhetoric about improving the everyday lives of women borrowers, the practice is a commercial industry that seeks to extract the maximum value from its customers.

In How Do We Look?, Fatimah Tobing Rony draws on the transnational visual images of Indonesian women as a way to theorize what she calls visual biopolitics—the ways visual representation determines which lives are made to matter more than others.

In Warring Visions, Thy Phu explores photographs produced by dispersed communities throughout Vietnam and the Vietnamese diaspora, both during and after the Vietnam War, to complicate prominent narratives of conflict and memory and to expand understandings of how war is waged, experienced, and resolved.

In Horn, or The Counterside of Media, Henning Schmidgen reflects on the dynamic phenomena of touch in media, analyzing works by artists, scientists, and philosophers ranging from Salvador Dalí to Walter Benjamin, who each explore the interplay between tactility and technological and biological surfaces.

In African Motors, Joshua Grace examines how everyday Tanzanian drivers, mechanics, and passengers reconstituted the automobile into a uniquely African form between the late 1800s to the early 2000s.

In Subversive Archaism, Michael Herzfeld documents how marginalized groups use official discourses of national tradition against the authority of the bureaucratic nation-state state and violent repercussions that can often follow.

In The End of Pax Americana, Naoki Sakai examines the decline of US hegemony in Japan and East Asia and its impact on national identity and legacies of imperialism.

In Ugly Freedoms, Elisabeth R. Anker reckons with the complex legacy of freedom offered by liberal American democracy, identifying modes of “ugly freedom” that can lead to domination or provide a source of emancipatory potential.

In Unintended Lessons of Revolution, Tanalís Padilla traces the history of the normales rurales—rural schools in Mexico that trained campesino teachers—and outlines how despite being intended to foster a modern, patriotic citizenry, they became sites of radical politics.

In Diminished Faculties, Jonathan Sterne offers a sweeping cultural study and theorization of impairment, in which experience is understood from the standpoint of a subject that is not fully able to account for itself.

Edited by Laurent Pordié and Stephan Kloos, the contributors to Healing at the Periphery examine Sowa Rigpa, or Tibetan medicine, and the central part practitioners of Tibetan healing known as amchis play in Indian Himalayan communities and the exile Tibetan community.

In Collective Biologies, Emily A. Wentzell analyzes a longitudinal study of HPV occurrence in men in Cuernavaca, Mexico, exploring how people can use individual health behaviors like participating in medical research to enhance group well-being amid crisis and change.

In Reactivating Elements, edited by Dimitris Papadopoulos, María Puig de la Bellacasa, and Natasha Myers, contributors explore how studying elements—as the foundations of the physical and social world—provide a way to imagine alternatives to worldwide environmental destruction.

