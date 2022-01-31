Events in February

Our authors are doing online and in-person events all month. We hope you can attend a few!

February 2, 4 pm GMT: U.S. Studies Online presents a Book Hour with Xine Yao, author of Disaffected.

February 3, 12 pm SAST: Sara Ahmed, author of Complaint!, gives an online public lecture sponsored by the University of Cape Town about how appeals to common sense undermine individuals making reports about abuses of power throughout institutions by labelling them as complainers.

February 4, 12 pm EST: The Tufts University STS Seminar hosts Jonathan Sterne, author of Diminished Faculties. The seminar is a hybrid format. The in-person location is Barnum Hall, Room 100 at Tufts.

February 4, 12 pm PST: Nitasha Timar Sharma, author of Hawai’i Is My Haven, gives a virtual book talk sponsored by USC’s Department of American Studies and Ethnicity (ASE), Africana Research Cluster, and Transpacific Research Cluster.

February 7, 5 pm GMT: SOAS University of London sponsors a webinar featuring Darren Byler, author of Terror Capitalism.

February 7, 6:30 PM EST: Intellectual Publics sponsors a virtual conversation about the new book Trouillot Remixed, featuring co-editor Yarimar Bonilla, Vincent Brown, Marlene Daut, and Rinaldo Walcott.

February 7, 1 pm PST: Gil Hochberg, author of Becoming Palestine, speaks online about her book along with respondents Rachel Lee and Saree Makdisi. The talk is sponsored by UCLA.

February 9, 6 pm EST: Monica Huerta, author of Magical Habits, continues her Personal Habits virtual conversation series with Labyrinth Books. This month’s features Alexis Pauline Gumbs and Tala Khanmalek.

February 10, 12 pm EST: Becoming Palestine author Gil Hochberg will discuss her book at a virtual event sponsored by Brown University.

February 10, 6 pm CEST: Sara Ahmed, author of Complaint!, gives an online lecture sponsored by the Berlin University Alliance and the Berlin Center for Global Engagement.

February 10, 4 pm EST: Join an online book launch for Jorell A. Meléndez-Badillo’s The Lettered Barriada, sponsored by Dartmouth University.

February 10, 4 pm PST: La Marr Jurelle Bruce, author of How to Go Mad without Losing Your Mind, gives an online talk entitled “Black Nonsense (Or, Black Radical Utterances in the Idiom of Madness),” sponsored by UC Irvine’s Center for Medical Humanities.

February 10, 7 pm PST: Fatimah Tobin Rony will appear in-person at Skylight Books in Los Angeles to read from and discuss her new book How Do We Look?.

February 11, 3 pm CST: The University of Iowa sponsors an online book talk by Hatim El-Hibri, author of Visions of Beirut.

February 16, 2022, 6 pm GMT: Sara Ahmed, author of Complaint!, gives an online lecture on how complaint can be a queer method, sponsored by Oxford Brookes University.

February 16, 12:30 EST: NYU’s Hagop Kevorkian Center for Middle Eastern Studies sponsors a conversation between Gil Hochberg, author of Becoming Palestine, and Shirly Bahar.

February 16, 6 pm EST: Maile Arvin, author of Possessing Polynesians, speaks at the Asian/Pacific/American Institute at NYU.

February 18, 12:30 PM EST: Xine Yao, author of Disaffected, gives an online lecture entitled “Reconsidering Oriental Inscrutability,” sponsored by Georgetown University.

February 22, 2 pm EST: Concordia University sponsors a lecture by Darren Byler, author of Terror Capitalism.

February 22, 6 pm PST: City Lights bookstore sponsors an online panel discussion on Nahum Chandler’s new book “Beyond This Narrow Now” Or, Delimitations, of W. E. B. Du Bois, featuring Judith Butler and Robert Gooding-Williams.

February 24, 6:15 pm EST: The Society of Fellows and Heyman Center for the Humanities at Columbia University sponsors an online book launch for Gil Hochberg, author of Becoming Palestine. It features panelists Nadia Abu El-Haj, Gayatri Gopinath, Brian Larkin, and Debashree Mukherjee.

February 24, 6 pm GMT: Sara Ahmed, author of Complaint! will give a virtual lecture on how complaint can be a queer method at Appalachian State University