New Books in February

In All That Was Not Her, Todd Meyers offers an intimate ethnographic portrait of a woman he met during his fieldwork as a way to explore the complexity of the anthropologist’s personal relationships with their subjects and how to speak of and to someone who is gone.

In Dreams of Flight, Fran Martin explores how young Chinese women negotiate competing pressures on their identity while studying abroad, between expectations of fulfilling traditional roles as wife and mother versus becoming highly educated and cosmopolitan career-oriented individuals.

In Confidence Culture, Shani Orgad and Rosalind Gill examine how imperatives directed at women to “love your body” and “believe in yourself” imply that psychological blocks hold women back rather than entrenched social injustices.

In Suspicion, Nicole Charles frames the refusal of Afro-Barbadians to immunize their daughters with the HPV vaccine as suspicion, showing that this suspicion is based in concrete histories of government mistrust and coercive medical practices on colonized peoples.

In Architecture and Development, Ayala Levin charts the settler colonial imagination and practices that undergirded Israeli architectural development aid in Africa.

In The Sovereign Trickster, Vicente L. Rafael provides a complex account of how Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte uses humor, fear, misogyny, and violence to weaponize death as a means to control life.

In Black Trans Feminism, Marquis Bey offers a meditation on blackness and gender nonnormativity in ways that recalibrate traditional understandings of each, conceiving of black trans feminism as a politics grounded in fugitivity and the subversion of power.

In Terror Capitalism, Darren Byler theorizes the contemporary Chinese colonization of the Uyghur Muslim minority group in the northwest autonomous region of Xinjiang, showing how it has led to what he calls terror capitalism—a configuration of ethno-racialization, surveillance, and mass detention that in this case promotes settler colonialism.

In Life-Destroying Diagrams, Eugenie Brinkema looks to film, literature, and philosophy to shift understandings of the horror genre away from bodily gore and the spectator’s shudder and toward how the genre’s sequencing, order, diagrams, and treatment of bodies forces readers to confront ethical questions of the limits of thinking and being.

The contributors to Nervous Systems, edited by Johanna Gosse and Timothy Stott, reassess contemporary artists’ and critics’ engagement with social, political, biological, and other systems as a set of complex and relational parts: an approach commonly known as systems thinking.

The contributors to Viapolitics (edited by William Walters, Charles Heller, and Lorenzo Pezzani) center the vehicle, its infrastructures, and the environments it navigates in the study of migration and borders across a range of sites, from ships crossing the Pacific and deportation train cars in the United States to treacherous Alpine mountain passes.

In “Beyond This Narrow Now” Or, Delimitations of W.E.B. Dubois Nahum Dimitri Chandler examines W. E. B. Du Bois’s early thought and its continued relevance, demonstrating that Du Bois must be re-read, appreciated, and studied anew as a philosophical writer and thinker contemporary to our time.

In Climate Lyricism, Min Hyoung Song articulates a climate change-centered reading practice that foregrounds how literature, poetry, and essays help us to better grapple with our everyday encounters with climate change.

In Dockside Reading, Isabel Hofmeyr traces the relationship between print culture, colonialism, and the ocean through the institution of the late-nineteenth- and early twentieth-century British colonial custom houses, which acted as censors and pronounced on copyright and checked imported printed matter for piracy, sedition, or obscenity.

In There’s a Disco Ball Between Us, Jafari S. Allen offers a sweeping and lively ethnographic and intellectual history of Black queer politics, culture, and history in the 1980s as they emerged out of radical Black lesbian activism and writing.

