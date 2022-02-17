World Anthropology Day

Happy Anthropology Day! Duke University Press joins the American Anthropological Association to highlight and celebrate the research of anthropologists around the world. Explore the field’s current directions through some of our recent titles. We hope that you will read and recommend these works, and possibly bring them into your classrooms!

Anthropology, Film Industries, Modularity, edited by Ramyar D. Rossoukh and Steven C. Caton, takes an anthropological and comparative approach to capturing the diversity and growth of global film industries, bringing into relief common film production practices as well as the local contingencies and deeper cultural realities at work in every film industry.

Trouillot Remixed , edited by Yarimar Bonilla, Greg Beckett, and Mayanthi L. Fernando, collects Haitian anthropologist Michel-Rolph Trouillot’s most famous, lesser known, and hard to find writings that demonstrate his enduring importance to Caribbean studies, anthropology, history, postcolonial studies, and politically engaged scholarship more broadly.

In Multisituated, Kaushik Sunder Rajan proposes a reconceptualization of ethnography as a multisituated practice that speaks to the myriad communities of accountability and the demands of doing and teaching anthropology in the twenty-first century.

Words and Worlds, edited by Veena Das and Didier Fassin, examines the state of politics and the political imaginary within contemporary societies by taking up the everyday words such as democracy, revolution, and populism that we use to understand the political present.

In All That Was Not Her, Todd Meyers offers an intimate ethnographic portrait of a woman he met during his fieldwork as a way to explore the complexity of the anthropologist’s personal relationships with their subjects and how to speak of and to someone who is gone.

Melinda Hinkson’s See How We Roll follows the experiences of Nungarrayi, a Warlpiri woman from the central Australian desert, as she struggles to establish a new life for herself in the city of Adelaide.

In There’s a Disco Ball Between Us, Jafari S. Allen offers a sweeping and lively ethnographic and intellectual history of Black queer politics, culture, and history in the 1980s as they emerged out of radical Black lesbian activism and writing.

Drawing on historical and ethnographic research on tuberculosis in India, Bharat Jayram Venkat’s At the Limits of Cure explores what it means to be cured and what it means for a cure to be partial, temporary, or selectively effective.

Analyzing a longitudinal study of HPV occurrence in men in Cuernavaca, Mexico, Emily A. Wentzell’s Collective Biologies explores how people can use individual health behaviors like participating in medical research to enhance group well-being amid crisis and change.

In Atmospheric Noise, Marina Peterson traces entanglements of environmental noise, atmosphere, sense, and matter that cohere in and through encounters with airport noise at Los Angeles International Airport since the 1960s, showing how noise is central to how we know, feel, and think atmospherically.

Michael Herzfeld’s Subversive Archaism documents how marginalized groups use official discourses of national tradition against the authority of the bureaucratic nation-state state and violent repercussions that can often follow.

In Terror Capitalism, Darren Byler theorizes the contemporary Chinese colonization of the Uyghur Muslim minority group in the northwest autonomous region of Xinjiang, showing how it has led to what he calls terror capitalism—a configuration of ethno-racialization, surveillance, and mass detention that in this case promotes settler colonialism.

David Boarder Giles’s A Mass Conspiracy to Feed People traces the work of Food Not Bombs—a global movement of grassroots soup kitchens that recover wasted grocery surpluses and redistribute them to those in need—to examine the relationship between waste and scarcity in global cities under late capitalism and the fight for food justice.

In Plantation Life, Tania Murray Li and Pujo Semedi examine the structure and governance of contemporary palm oil plantations in Indonesia, showing how massive forms of capitalist production and control over the palm oil industry replicate colonial-style relations that undermine citizenship.

Thomas Hendriks’s Rainforest Capitalism examines the rowdy environment of industrial timber production in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to theorize the social, racial, and gender power dynamics of capitalist extraction.

In Loss and Wonder at the World’s End, Laura A. Ogden considers a wide range of people, animal, and objects together as a way to catalog the ways environmental change and colonial history are entangled in the Fuegian Archipelago of southernmost Chile and Argentina.

In Palestine Is Throwing a Party and the Whole World Is Invited, Kareem Rabie examines how Palestine’s desire to fully integrate its economy into global markets through large-scale investment projects represented a shift away from political state building with the hope that a thriving economy would lead to a free and functioning Palestinian state.

Bombay Brokers, edited by Lisa Björkman, collects thirty-six character profiles of men and women whose knowledge and labor—which is often seen as morally suspect—are essential for navigating everyday life in Bombay, one of the world’s most complex, dynamic, and populous cities.

Check out our full list of anthropology titles, and sign up here to be notified of new books, special discounts, and more. Share your love of anthropology on social media with the hashtag #AnthroDay today.