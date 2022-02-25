Author Events in March

You can catch our authors at various in-person and virtual events around the world in March. Hope you can make it to some.

March 2, 12 pm EST: Anand Pandian, author of A Possible Anthropology, joins the History of Anthropology Working Group for an online discussion.

March 2, 3 pm EST: Rita Felski, co-editor of Critique and Postcritique joins Toril Moi, a contributor to the volume, for an online conversation sponsored by the University of Richmond Department of English and Department of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures.

March 2, 4:45 pm EST: Cornell University’s Mario Einaudi Center for International Studies sponsors an online talk by Darren Byler, author of Terror Capitalism.

March 2, 12 pm CST: Sara Ahmed, author of Complaint!, gives an online lecture at the University of Wisconsin Madison.

March 3, 7 pm CST: Sarah Imhoff, author of The Lives of Jessie Sampter, gives the 2022 Faye Sigman Woman of Valor Lecture, online, sponsored by the Sam and Helen Stahl Center for Jewish Studies at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

March 4, 2 pm EST: The University of Toronto sponsors an online book launch for Nicole Charles, author of Suspicion. It will feature comments from Deborah Thomas and Vanessa Agard-Jones.

March 4, 4:45 pm EST: Mount Holyoke sponsors an in-person talk with Dr. Nitasha Tamar Sharma, author of Hawai’i is My Haven, about key topics and debates related to her book “Hawaiʽi Is My Haven.”

March 7: Dr. Nitasha Tamar Sharma, author of Hawai’i is My Haven, will participate in multiple in-person events at Ohio State University, hosted by OSU Asian American Studies and the OSU Center for Ethnic Studies

March 9, 4 pm PST: Nitasha Tamar Sharma, author of Hawai’i is My Haven, gives a virtual talk hosted by Cal State U – Northridge

March 10, 1 pm EST: Sara Ahmed, author of Complaint!, gives an online lecture entitled “Complaint As Queer Method,” sponsored by Trent University.

March 11, 9 am EST: Penn State’s African Studies Program sponsors a virtual forum with Isabel Hofmeyr, author of Dockside Reading.

March 15, 7:30 pm EDT: Shannen Dee Williams, author of Subversive Habits, gives an online talk entitled “America’s Real Sister Act: Why the Stories of U.S. Black Catholic Nuns Matter,” sponsored by Emory University’s Aquinas Center.

March 17, 4 pm EDT: The Centre for Ethics at the University of Toronto hosts an online conversation about Rinaldo Walcott’s The Long Emancipation. Panelists are Warren Crichlow, Sarah Stefana Smith, and W. Chris Johnson.

March 22, 6 pm GMT: The Society for Global Nineteenth-Century Studies sponsors a conversation between Isabel Hofmeyr, author of Dockside Reading, and Stephanie Newell.

March 22, 6:30 pm EDT: As part of the Scholar and Feminist Conference, La Marr Jurelle Bruce, author of How to Go Mad without Losing Your Mind, Kelly Baker Josephs, Théri Pickens, author of Black Madness :: Mad Blackness, and JT Roane participate in an online panel moderated by Kaiama L. Glover, author of A Regarded Self.

March 22, 6:00 pm PDT: City Lights bookstore sponsors an online panel discussion on Nahum Chandler’s new book “Beyond This Narrow Now” Or, Delimitations, of W. E. B. Du Bois, featuring Judith Butler and Robert Gooding-Williams.

March 23: 6:00 pm GMT: The LSE Department of Media and Communications and City University’s Gender and Sexualities host an in-person and online book launch for Shani Orgad’s and Rosalind Gill’s Confidence Culture.

March 24, 3 pm HST: Nitasha Tamar Sharma, author of Hawai’i is My Haven, will participate in a colloquium hosted by the University of Hawai’i Manoa Anthropology department.

March 30, 6:00 pm EDT: Monica Huerta, author of Magical Habits, is joined by Yomaira Figueroa-Vásquez and Tao Leigh Goffe for the next installment of her Personal Habits conversation series, sponsored by Labyrinth Books.

March 30, 6:30-8pm EDT: Kandice Chuh, author of The Difference Aesthetics Makes, will participate in an in-person talk hosted by the University of Richmond Department of English.

March 31, time TBD: micha cárdenas, author of Poetic Operations, has on ongoing exhibition called “alternate universe: visualizing queer futurisms” at The Stamp Gallery, which will culminate in a closing event.