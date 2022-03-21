New Titles in Native and Indigenous Studies

As you come together for the NAISA Regional Gatherings this year, we are excited to celebrate the latest scholarship in Native and Indigenous studies. Until May 31, save 40% on books and journal issues with coupon code NAISA22 when you order on our website. Customers in the UK and Europe can order books with this code from our UK partner, Combined Academic Publishers.

Check out our conference landing page to see all our newest titles in Native and Indigenous studies, or browse our complete list of books and journals in the field here.

Executive Editor Courtney Berger welcomes submissions for projects in Native and Indigenous studies. You can connect with Courtney or any of our other editors about your book project by email. See our editors’ specialties and contact information here and our online submissions guidelines and submission portal here.

