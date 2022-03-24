New Titles in Asian Studies

We are excited to join you for the Association for Asian Studies conference in person for the first time in two years! You can find us at booth 404 in the exhibit hall. Senior Executive Editor Ken Wissoker will also be on site in Honolulu. If you are looking to connect with Ken or any of our other editors about your book project, see our editors’ specialties and contact information here and our online submissions guidelines and submission portal here.

Until May 10, save 40% on books and journal issues with coupon code AAS22 when you order on our website. Customers in the UK and Europe can order books with this code from our UK partner, Combined Academic Publishers. Our conference landing page has all our newest titles in Asian studies, or you can browse our complete list of books and journals in the field here.

Whether you’re joining us in person or attending virtually, don’t miss out on “The Detours Guide Series: Decolonization in Asia and Beyond” virtual panel, with Vernadette Vicuna Gonzalez and Hokulani Aikau, Friday, March 25, 1:30PM-3:00PM HST/7:30PM-9:00PM EST. You can find more details on the conference program.

Duke University Press is pleased to welcome Trans Asia Photography to our journals publishing program beginning this spring. Trans Asia Photography, edited by Deepali Dewan, Yi Gu, and Thy Phu, is the first and only open-access international peer-reviewed journal devoted to the interdisciplinary exploration of historic and contemporary photography from Asia and across the Asian diaspora. Learn more about the journal here.