Author Events in April

Our authors have virtual and in-person events around the world in April. Hope you can attend some of them!

April 1, 3 pm EDT: Electric Marronage hosts an online book talk featuring Monica Huerta, author of Magical Habits, and Mercy Romero, author of Toward Camden.

April 4, 5 pm EDT: Jack Halberstam, author of Wild Things, joins Xine Yao for a conversation about her recent book Disaffected, sponsored by the Columbia University Seminar in Affect Studies.

April 5: 4 pm EDT: The Lucy Family Institute for Data & Society at the University of Notre Dame sponsors an online book talk by Nicole Starosielski, author of Media Hot and Cold, as part of its Life in Pixels series.

April 6, 12 pm PDT: Alexandra T. Vasquez, author of The Florida Room, participates in an in-person conversation with Karen Tongson, Director of the Consortium for Gender, Sexuality, Race and Public Culture at USC Dornsife.

April 6, 6:30-8pm EDT: Melissa Gregg, author of Counterproductive, will participate in an in-person talk hosted by the University of Richmond Department of English.

April 7, 2 pm EDT: Scott Branson, translator of Gay Liberation after May ‘68 by Guy Hocquenghem, discusses the book with McKenzie Wark, as part of the Gender and Its Discontents speaker’s series sponsored by the Gender and Sexualities Studies Institute at The New School.

April 7, 4:30-6pm EDT: Lauren Cramer, co-editor of the journal liquid blackness , gives an in-person talk titled “Sound, Image, Echo – A Family Affair” in Room 225 of the Friedl Building on Duke University’s East Campus. The event is presented by the Duke Program in Literature.

April 8, 6 pm EDT: Monica Huerta, author of Magical Habits, is joined by Namwali Serpell for the final installment of her Personal Habits series, sponsored by Labyrinth Books.

April 11, 4 pm EDT: The Lucy Family Institute for Data & Society at the University of Notre Dame sponsors a hybrid in-person/online book talk by David Cecchetto, author of Listening in the Afterlife of Data, as part of its Life in Pixels series.

April 11, 5 pm PDT: The University of California Santa Cruz Critical Race & Ethnic Studies Department & the Department of Performance, Play & Design hosts an in-person book launch for micha cárdenas’s Poetic Operations at Cowell Provost House with respondents Gerald Casel and Nick Mitchell.

April 13, 6 pm EDT: NYU’s Department of Comparative Literature and the program in Poetics & Theory will host Gay Liberation After May 68: A Discussion and Reading of Guy Hocquenghem’s Political Writings with Max Fox, Antoine Idier, and Scott Branson, translator of Gay Liberation after May ‘68.

April 14, 3 pm EDT: Matt Brim, author of Poor Queer Studies, joins the Inkcap Collective for a discussion of his book.

April 14, 5:30 pm MST: micha cárdenas, author of Poetic Operations, will give an online book talk at the University of Arizona.

April 14, 5 pm EDT: Julietta Singh, author of Unthinking Mastery, will participate in a in-person conversation with Daryl Dance. The event is hosted by the University of Richmond Department of English

April 14, 2022: 7 pm EDT: Jorell Meléndez-Badillo, author of The Lettered Barriada, gives a LAWCHA Book talk.

April 14, 7 pm EDT: Xine Yao, author of Disaffected, gives the West Virginia University English Department Jackson and Nichols Distinguished Lecture online.

April 14, 9 am PDT: Cressida J. Heyes, author of Anaesthetics of Existence, participates in an author-meets-critics panel at the APA Pacific Division conference.

April 15, 3 pm EDT: Nick Bromell, author of The Powers of Dignity, is joined by Melvin Rogers, Ainsely LeSure, and Tony Bogues, for a discussion about his book sponsored by the Brown University Political Science department. (link not yet available)

April 19, 7-8:30pm EDT: Ashon Crowley, author of The Lonely Letters, will participate in an in-person talk hosted by the University of Richmond Department of English

April 21, 2 pm EDT: McKenzie Wark, author of Philosophy for Spiders, gives an online lecture entitled “The Cis Gaze and Its Others,” part of the Gender and Its Discontents speaker’s series sponsored by the Gender and Sexualities Studies Institute at The New School.

April 27, 2 pm EDT: Rachel Zolf reads from their book No One’s Witness at an online event sponsored by Salon – London.

April 27, 5 pm CET: Thomas Hendriks, author of Rainforest Capitalism, participates in an in-person book launch at Ghent University with responses by Soraya El Kahlaoui and Maria Martin de Almagro and chaired by Siggie Vertommen.

April 28: Dr. Nitasha Tamar Sharma, author of Hawai’i is My Haven, will participate in a virtual talk hosted by the American Studies Program at Williams College. (Link not yet available)