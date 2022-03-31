New Titles in US History

We will be joining you in person for the Organization for American Historians 2022 Annual Conference! You can find us at Booth Lite 1 in the exhibit hall. Editorial Director Gisela Fosado and Assistant Editor Ale Mejía will be on site with you in Boston, and many of our authors and editors are on panels around the conference.

Until May 10, save 40% on books and journal issues with coupon code OAH22 when you order on our website. Customers in the UK and Europe can order books with this code from our UK partner, Combined Academic Publishers. Our conference landing page has all our newest titles in US history studies, or you can browse our complete list of books and journals in the field here.

If you are looking to connect with any of our editors about your book project, see our editors’ specialties and contact information here and our online submissions guidelines and submission portal here.