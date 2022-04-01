New Books in April

Looking for Spring reading? Check out the great new titles we have coming out in April!

In The Doctor Who Would Be King, Guillaume Lachenal tells the extraordinary story of Dr. Jean Joseph David—a French colonial army doctor who governed an entire region of French Cameroon during World War II—whose failed attempt to create a medical utopia continues to be felt in Cameroon. The book was originally published in France, to much acclaim. It is translated by Cheryl Smeall.

Writing at a cultural moment in which data has never been more ubiquitous or less convincing, in Listening in the Afterlife of Data David Cecchetto theorizes sound, communication, and data by analyzing them in the contexts of computation, wearable technologies, and digital artwork.

In Dreadful Desires, Charlie Yi Zhang examines how the Chinese state deploys affective notions of love to regulate the population in order to secure China’s place in the global economy.

The contributors to Kin, edited by Thom van Dooren and Matthew Chrulew, draw, draw on the work of anthropologist Deborah Bird Rose (1946–2018), a foundational voice in environmental humanities, to examine the relationships of interdependence and obligation between human and nonhuman lives.

In his new book-length poem Good night the pleasure was ours, David Grubbs melts down and recasts three decades of playing music on tour, capturing the daily life of touring as a world unto itself. The book completes a trilogy which includes Now that the audience is assembled (2018) and The Voice in the Headphones (2020).

In Engineering Vulnerability, Sarah E. Vaughn examines climate adaptation against the backdrop of ongoing processes of settler colonialism and the global climate change initiatives that seek to intervene on the lives of the world’s most vulnerable.

In How Machines Came to Speak Jennifer Petersen constructs a genealogy of the legal conceptions of what counts as “speech” within free speech law, showing how changes in media technology influenced changing legal definitions of speech.

First published in France in 1974 and appearing here in English for the first time, Gay Liberation after May ’68 by Guy Hocquenghem details the rise of the militant gay liberation movement and argues that revolutionary movements must be rethought through ideas of desire and sexuality. The book is translated by Scott Branson and includes an introduction by Gilles Deleuze.

In Selfie Aesthetics Nicole Erin Morse examines how trans women feminine artists use selfies and self-representational art to explore how selfies produce politically meaningful encounters between creators and viewers in ways that envision trans feminist futures.

Tracing colonialism alongside the history of anticolonial struggles in the Americas, Planetary Longings by Mary Louise Pratt shows how the turn of the twenty-first century marks a catastrophic turning point in the human and planetary condition.

Never miss a new book! Sign up for our e-mail newsletters, and get notifications of new titles in your preferred disciplines as well as discounts and other news.