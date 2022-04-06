Poem of the Week

It’s National Poetry Month, and we’ll be posting a new Poem of the Week every Wednesday throughout April! Our first Poem of the Week is by fahima ife and is excerpted from the “nocturnal work” section of Maroon Choreography. In this book, ife speculates on Black fugitivity and the afterlives of those people who disappeared themselves into rural spaces beyond the reach of slavery. 

spirit of the times, the spirit of death

in the upper air unseen i lie
restless as the nocturne that did imagine me

a______remember green’s your color
a______you are spring

i do not have to die today

the trees are half air
the texture of everything airs death

there is always a sound or color or feeling
in which i can arrive

{ the spirit of the depths }

green moves through
the out of trees
and grows

the way blue might want for green

a_______neptune i could sprint there

even though it is cold
i could sit there
breathe its lonely frequency

inhale its seductive lament

death comes by way of fragments
the word is no longer succulent

but you are spring
a_______you are spring
a________________you are spring

fahima ife is Assistant Professor of English at Louisiana State University.

