It’s National Poetry Month, and we’ll be posting a new Poem of the Week every Wednesday throughout April! Our first Poem of the Week is by fahima ife and is excerpted from the “nocturnal work” section of Maroon Choreography. In this book, ife speculates on Black fugitivity and the afterlives of those people who disappeared themselves into rural spaces beyond the reach of slavery.
spirit of the times, the spirit of death
in the upper air unseen i lie
restless as the nocturne that did imagine me
a______remember green’s your color
a______you are spring
i do not have to die today
the trees are half air
the texture of everything airs death
there is always a sound or color or feeling
in which i can arrive
{ the spirit of the depths }
green moves through
the out of trees
and grows
the way blue might want for green
a_______neptune i could sprint there
even though it is cold
i could sit there
breathe its lonely frequency
inhale its seductive lament
death comes by way of fragments
the word is no longer succulent
but you are spring
a_______you are spring
a________________you are spring
fahima ife is Assistant Professor of English at Louisiana State University.