National Poetry Month: Articles from Twentieth-Century Literature

In celebration of April as National Poetry Month, we’ve curated a list of insightful articles from our journal Twentieth-Century Literature that focus on poetry. View the full list here!

Articles include “Dadaism and Classicism in The Waste Land” by Patrick Eichholz, “Profile Epistemologies, Racializing Surveillance, and Affective Counterstrategies in Claudia Rankine’s Citizen” by Katherine D. Johnston, “Using the Rotted Names: Wallace Stevens’s Racial Ontology as Poetic Key” by Mark Mayer, “The Queer Afterlife of Gossip: James Merrill’s ‘Celestial Salon'” by Chad Bennett, and more.

Check out the article list here, and learn more about Twentieth-Century Literature.

