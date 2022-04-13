Our second Poem of the Week this April is excerpted from Simone White’s forthcoming book of poetry, or, on being the other woman, which attests to the narrative complexities of writing and living as a black woman and artist. Check back next Wednesday for our third Poem of the Week!

note the absence of wind from where i am

hunched in the kitchen

awaiting the return of my child, i blow smoke through rigged-up exhaust wonder, is this

further evidence of having lost control of the present?

that winds do not blow back my smoke upon me?

am i so

off-course to the natural world?

my boy’s prepositional weirdness tells the substance of his growth which i approve

i, too, obsess on basic shit

more so wishing to be overtaken by heavenly voices

dark and deep talking to me anyway

none other than the god of say, Precious Lord, i did not know that aperture god though i

know the blank intimately this day, this filament god come through on very small air

Simone White is Stephen M. Gorn Family Assistant Professor of English at the University of Pennsylvania and author of Dear Angel of Death, Of Being Dispersed, and House Envy of All the World.