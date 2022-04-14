New Titles in Asian American Studies

We will be joining you in person for the Association for Asian American Studies 2022 Annual Conference! Look for our table in the exhibit hall to browse our titles in person. Executive Editor Courtney Berger will be on site with you in Denver, and you can find many of our authors and editors on panels around the conference.

In particular, Nitasha Sharma is chairing a review of “New Books in Asian American Studies, 2021” in person in Denver, Thursday, April 14, 4:30-6:00pm MST/6:30-8:00pm EST.

Duke University Press is pleased to welcome Trans Asia Photography to our journals publishing program beginning this spring. Trans Asia Photography, edited by Deepali Dewan, Yi Gu, and Thy Phu, is the first and only open-access international peer-reviewed journal devoted to the interdisciplinary exploration of historic and contemporary photography from Asia and across the Asian diaspora.

Duke University Press is pleased to welcome Trans Asia Photography to our journals publishing program beginning this spring. Trans Asia Photography, edited by Deepali Dewan, Yi Gu, and Thy Phu, is the first and only open-access international peer-reviewed journal devoted to the interdisciplinary exploration of historic and contemporary photography from Asia and across the Asian diaspora. Learn more about the journal here.

