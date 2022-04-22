Earth Day Reads

Happy Earth Day! In celebration of environmental protection, we’re pleased to highlight some of our most recent titles in environmental studies.

The contributors to Kin, edited by Thom van Dooren and Matthew Chrulew, draw on the work of anthropologist Deborah Bird Rose (1946–2018), a foundational voice in environmental humanities, to examine the relationships of interdependence and obligation between human and nonhuman lives.

In Plastic Matter, Heather Davis traces plastic’s relations to geology, media, race, and biology to show how plastic and all other matter has come to be understood as pliable, disposable, and consumable.

Sarah E. Vaughn examines climate adaptation against the backdrop of ongoing processes of settler colonialism and the global climate change initiatives that seek to intervene on the lives of the world’s most vulnerable in Engineering Vulnerability.

In Climatic Media, Yuriko Furuhata traces climate engineering from the early twentieth century to the present, showing how a range of Japanese scientists, technicians, architects, and artists developed technologies to monitor, condition, and modify climate.

The contributors to Reactivating Elements, edited by Dimitris Papadopoulos, María Puig de la Bellacasa, and Natasha Myers, explore how studying elements—as the foundations of the physical and social world—provide a way to imagine alternatives to worldwide environmental destruction.

Min Hyoung Song articulates a climate change-centered reading practice that foregrounds how literature, poetry, and essays help us to better grapple with our everyday encounters with climate change in Climate Lyricism.

Laura A. Ogden considers a wide range of people, animal, and objects together as a way to catalog the ways environmental change and colonial history are entangled in the Fuegian Archipelago of southernmost Chile and Argentina in Loss and Wonder at the World’s End.

In Media Hot and Cold, Nicole Starosielski examines the cultural dimensions of temperature and the history of thermal media such as thermostats and infrared cameras to theorize the ways heat and cold can be used as a means of communication, subjugation, and control.

In African Ecomedia, Cajetan Iheka examines the ecological footprint of media in Africa alongside the representation of environmental issues in visual culture, showing how African visual media such as film, photography, and sculpture deliver a unique perspective on the socio-ecological costs of media production.

Bringing together media studies and environmental humanities, the contributors to Saturation, edited by Melody Jue and Rafico Ruiz, develop saturation as a heuristic to analyze phenomena in which the elements involved are difficult or impossible to separate as a way of exploring the relationship between media, the environment, technology, capital, and the legacies of colonialism.

And lastly, our journal Environmental Humanities publishes outstanding, open-access scholarship that draws humanities disciplines into conversation with each other, and with the natural and social sciences, around significant environmental issues.