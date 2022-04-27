It’s the last week of April—time for our final “Poem of the Week” for 2022! Read below for an excerpt from Good night the pleasure was ours by David Grubbs. In this book, Grubbs melts down and recasts three decades of playing music on tour, capturing the daily life of touring as a world unto itself. Be sure to check out this and other in-stock poetry titles, which are all 50% off through May 26 with coupon code SPRING22.

_

The child persists in speaking a language the adults don’t understand.

The adults persist in responding in a language the child rejects as gib-

berish. What this unaccompanied kid is doing at sound check is on her

dad, who’s out scaring

_

up catering. It dawns on the child that the musicians don’t communicate

using words, the three of them flummoxed by the most basic questions.

They don’t laugh at jokes, they laugh between jokes, they fake-laugh at

nothing and nowhere. She starts again and delivers it differently, cas-

cading impatient tones accelerating toward birdsong, still to no effect

other than the blankly expectant faces of adults. All of this flickers hi-

larious and exasperating to the child—she’s not giving up—and jibes

with her experience of the steady influx of mute visitors carting musical

instruments, clinging to, futzing with, sheltering behind.

_

The daily flow of ridiculous strangers.

_

David Grubbs is Professor of Music at Brooklyn College and The Graduate Center, City University of New York. As a musician, Grubbs has released fourteen solo albums and appeared on more than two hundred commercially released recordings.