Author Events in May

Duke Press authors have virtual and in-person events scheduled around the world throughout the month of May. We hope you’re able to attend some of them!

May 2, 6 pm EDT: Shannen Dee Williams, author of Subversive Habits, participates in a hybrid event at Georgetown University honoring Sister Thea Bowman.

May 4, 6 pm BST: Sara Ahmed, author of Complaint!, presents a lecture entitled “Losing Your Hand: Complaint, Common Sense and Other Institutional Legacies.” It is sponsored by the Department of Psycho-Social Studies at Birkbeck College.

May 4, 4pm EDT: The Cogut Institute for the Humanities at Brown University sponsors an online talk by Jonathan Sterne, author of Diminished Faculties, followed by a Q&A moderated by Emily Lim Rogers.

May 4, 7pm EDT: Aimee Meredith Cox, author of Shapeshifters, joins Bill T. Jones and others for a hybrid conversation to introduce the New York Live Arts Community of Scholars initiative.

May 6, 12pm PDT: micha cárdenas, author of Poetic Operations, will give a talk at the Performance Studies Graduate Spring Forum at UC Davis.

May 9, 2 pm EDT: Mark Rifkin will participate in an online book panel discussion around his book Speaking for the People, hosted by UNC Greensboro’s Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies program.

May 9, 3:30 pm CEDT: Sophie Chao, author of In the Shadow of the Palms, speaks about her book at the Stockholm Center for Global Asia.

May 10, 2 pm EDT: Natalie Loveless, author of How to Make Art at the End of the World, joins the Inkcap Collective to discuss her book and an article she wrote with Carrie Smith.

May 10, 4 pm PDT: UCLA’s Department of Asian Languages and Cultures sponsors an in-person talk by Michael K. Bourdaghs, author of A Fictional Commons.

May 10, 7 pm EDT: Max Fox and Kadji Amin join Scott Branson, the translator of Guy Hocquenghem’s Gay Liberation after May ‘68, to discuss the book and the futures of gay liberation.

May 11: Heather Davis, author of Plastic Matter, will give a talk at the Musée des Beaux Art Montréal.

May 11, 5 pm GMT: Cambridge University hosts an online talk by Sophie Chao, author of In the Shadow of the Palms, with responses from Maan Barua, Liana Chua, and Rupert Stasch.

May 12: 3 pm CEDT: KU Leuven sponsors an in-person launch and roundtable discussion of Thomas Hendriks’s Rainforest Capitalism, featuring panelists Florence Bernault, Jeroen Cuvelier, Peter Geschiere, Nancy Rose Hunt, and Amandine Lauro, and moderated by Peter Lambertz.

May 13: Dr. Nitasha Tamar Sharma, author of Hawai’i is My Haven, will participate in a virtual symposium hosted by the Faculty of Color Working Group at Tufts University

May 13, 11 am PDT: Rebecca Karl, author of The Magic of Concepts and Mao Zedong and China in the Twentieth-Century World, is among the participants in a Red May Seattle online talk entitled “Revolution after Such Shipwrecks.”

May 15, 11 am PDT: Johanna Gosse, co-editor of Nervous Systems, is among the participants in a Red May Seattle online conversation entitled “Walter Benjamin’s Message in a Bottle.”

May 16: Heather Davis, author of Plastic Matter, will give a virtual invited talk as part of “Dis/Entangling Perspectives in Material Research” hosted by Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin.

May 18: 6 pm GMT: Jennifer Morgan, author of Reckoning with Slavery, gives the inaugural Elsa Goveia public lecture at the Darwin Lecture Theatre at University College London.

May 19, 8 am PDT: micha cárdenas, author of Poetic Operations, will give a talk as part of “An-Iconology. Theory, History, and Practices of Environmental Images” (AN-ICON) hosted by University of Milan.

May 19, 11 am PDT, Alyosha Goldstein, author of Poverty in Common and co-editor of Formations of United States Colonialism, participates in a Red May Seattle online conversation entitled “For Anti-Fascist Futures: Against the Violence of Imperial Crises.”

May 19, 6:30 pm PDT: Ayala Levin, author of Architecture and Development, will give an in-person talk at UCLA.

May 20, 11 am PDT: Verónica Gago, author of Neoliberalism from Below, participates in a Red May Seattle online conversation entitled “The Feminis Subversion of the Economy.”

May 21, 10 am CDT: Renato Rosaldo, author of The Chasers and The Day of Shelly’s Death, will appear in-person at the San Antonio Book Festival.

May 24, 12 pm BST: Sara Ahmed, author of Complaint! presents a livestreamed public lecture at the University of Iceland, entitled “Feminist Ears: Listening to Complaint, Learning about Violence.”

May 25, 3 pm EDT: Global Sisters Report hosts an online talk by Shannen Dee Williams, author of Subversive Habits.