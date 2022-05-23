Introducing our Fall Catalog

Textt reads

We’re very excited to unveil our Fall 2022 catalog. It’s packed with great new titles that will be released between July 22 and February 2023. Publication dates and prices are subject to change.

The cover features art from Gavin Butt’s No Machos or Pop Stars: When the Leeds Art Experiment Went Punk, which tells the story of the post-punk scene in the northern English city of Leeds, showing how bands ranging from Gang of Four, Soft Cell, and Delta 5 to Mekons, Scritti Politti, and Fad Gadget drew on their university art school education to push the boundaries of pop music. Fans of new wave music will also want to check out A Kiss across the Ocean: Transatlantic Intimacies of British Post-Punk and US Latinidad by Richard T. Rodríguez, which examines the relationship between British post-punk musicians like Siouxsie and the Banshees, Adam Ant, and Pet Shop Boys and their Latinx audiences in the United States. Other new music titles include John Klaess’s history of the early days of rap radio and Ain’t But a Few of Us, in which Willard Jenkins collects candid dialogues with Black jazz critics and journalists.

Our Veterans: Winners, Losers, Friends, and Enemies on the New Terrain of Veterans Affairs by Suzanne Gordon, Steve Early, Jasper Craven opens the catalog. The authors explore the physical, emotional, social, economic, and psychological impact of military service and the problems that veterans face when they return to civilian life. Other timely current events titles include The Pandemic Divide: How COVID Increased Inequality in America edited by Gwendolyn L. Wright, Lucas Hubbard, and William A. Darity; Vanishing Sands: Losing Beaches to Mining by renown geologist Orrin H. Pilkey along with Norma J. Longo, William J. Neal, Nelson G. Rangel-Buitrago, Keith C. Pilkey, and Hannah L. Hayes; and The Pivot: One Pandemic, One University by Robert J. Bliwise, about Duke University’s response to COVID-19.

The posthumous publication of Lauren Berlant’s On the Inconvenience of Other People is bittersweet for the Press and for all Berlant’s fans. This new work, which Judith Butler, Michael Hardt, and Rebecca Wanzo all call “brilliant,” continues to explore our affective engagement with the world, focusing on the encounter with and the desire for the bother of other people and objects, showing that to be driven toward attachment is to desire to be inconvenienced. We also have a new book by one of Berlant’s collaborators, Lee Edelman (the two co-wrote Sex, or the Unbearable in 2013), Bad Education: Why Queer Theory Teaches Us Nothing. Edelman offers a sweeping theorization of queerness as one of the many names for the void around and against which the social order takes shape. Fans of queer theory will also want to check out Marquis Bey’s second book of 2022, Cistem Failure, which meditates on the antagonistic relationship between blackness and cisgender, showing that as a category, cisgender cannot capture how people depart from gender alignment and its coding as white. We are also thrilled to be publishing John D’Emilio’s memoir, Memories of a Gay Catholic Boyhood: Coming of Age in the Sixties, in which the historian documents his childhood and young adulthood in New York City. The catalog also features work in trans studies by Cameron Awkward-Rich, a collection on queer kinship edited by Tyler Bradway and Elizabeth Freeman, a volume on the significance of the archival turn in LGBTQ studies, edited by Daniel Marshall and Zeb Tortorici, and a history, present, and future of AIDS presented through thirteen short conversations between Alexandra Juhasz and Theodore Kerr.

We have several works of poetry coming out this fall, including Nomenclature: New and Collected Poems by Dionne Brand, which collects eight volumes of Brand’s poetry published between 1983 and 2010 and includes a critical introduction by the literary scholar and theorist Christina Sharpe. In her book-length poem or, on being the other woman, Simone White considers the dynamics of contemporary black feminist life, attesting to the narrative complexities of writing and living as a black woman and artist. When the Smoke Cleared: Attica Prison Poems and Journal contains poetry written by incarcerated poets in Attica Prison and journal entries and poetry by Celes Tisdale, who led poetry workshops following the uprising there in 1971.

New books in Black studies include New Growth: The Art and Texture of Black Hair by Jasmine Nichole Cobb, which traces the history of the Afro-textured coiffure, exploring it as a visual material through which to reimagine the sensual experience of Blackness. In Black Disability Politics, Sami Schalk shows how Black people have long engaged with disability as a political issue deeply tied to race and racism. King’s Vibrato: Modernism, Blackness, and the Sonic Life of Martin Luther King Jr. by Maurice O. Wallace explores the sonic character of Martin Luther King Jr.’s voice and how a mixture of architecture, acoustics, sound technology, and gospel influenced it. And in Annotations: On the Early Thought of W. E. B. Du Bois, Nahum Dimitri Chandler offers a philosophical interpretation of Du Bois’s 1897 American Negro Academy address, “The Conservation of Races.” Also check out Violent Utopia, Jovan Scott Lewis’s retelling of the history and afterlife of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre; Kemi Adeyemi’s Feels Right, an ethnography of how black queer women use dance to assert their physical and affective rights to the city; and Jennifer DeClue’s Visitation, a look at Black feminist avant-garde filmmakers.

We are building our sports list with two books on basketball this fall. Lost in the Game: A Book about Basketball collects journalist Thomas Beller’s essays about the game ranging from stories about the NBA to pickup games in city parks, to his own experience playing college ball. Big Game, Small World: A Basketball Adventure by Alexander Wolff was first published to great acclaim in 2002 and we are pleased to now bring out a Twentieth Anniversary edition which features a new preface in which Wolff outlines the contemporary rise of athlete-activists while discussing the increasing NBA dominance of marquee international players like Luka Dončić and Giannis Antetokounmpo.



