Today is the final day of our Spring Sale. Use coupon SPRING22 to save 50% on all in-stock books and journal issues and be sure to shop before 11:59 pm Eastern Time. Please note that due to the Memorial Day holiday weekend, the Press is closing at 1:00 pm on Friday. You’ll still be able to order from the website after that time, but not by phone.

Customers outside North and South America can use the SPRING22 coupon through today at our UK-based distributor Combined Academic Publishers to save on shipping, particularly in Europe.

Cover of LOTE by Shola Von Reinhold. Cover is pearlescent with the title text in large blue letters around a teardrop shaped ornament with a peacock inside it. Text below the image reads “Ingenious; irresistible; a dazzling first novel.”--Naomi Booth, author of Sealed and The Lost Art of Sinking

If you still aren’t sure what to buy, check out recommendations from our editors Elizabeth Ault, Courtney Berger, Gisela Fosado, and Ken Wissoker.

And consider these new books that were just released this week: LOTE, an award-winning queer novel by Shola von Reinhold, The Small Matter of Suing Chevron by Suzanna Sawyer, Gridiron Capital by Lisa Uperesa, The Surrounds by AbdouMaliq Simone, Grammars of the Urban Ground edited by Ash Amin and Michele Lancione, and In the Shadow of the Palms by Sophie Chao.

See the fine print and FAQs here. Don’t delay, shop now!

