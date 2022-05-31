Author Events in June

You can catch our authors at both virtual and in-person events this month, in Europe and in the U.S.

June 1, 3 PM BST: Srila Roy, author of the forthcoming book Changing the Subject, will give an online talk sponsored by the Centre for the Study of Women and Gender at Warwick University.

June 2-3: Northwestern University hosts a two-day celebration of the work and legacy of Hamid Naficy, author of the three-volume work A Social History of Iranian Cinema. The gathering will include three panels, a keynote address, film screenings, personal testimonials, and more. It will include both in-person and virtual events.

June 3, 3:30 PM PDT: Darren Byler, author of Terror Capitalism, participates in a colloquium centered on how Uyghurs articulate experiences of dehumanization and rage, sponsored by the Simpson Center for the Humanities at the University of Washington.

June 3, 7:30 PM PDT: David Boarder Giles, author of A Mass Conspiracy to Feed People, will appear in person at Left Bank Books in Seattle.

June 11, 6:30 PM EDT: The Sisters of St. Joseph of Baden, PA, and Duquesne University sponsor a book launch for Shannen Dee Williams’s Subversive Habits. The event is in-person at the Duquesne University Power Center.

June 14, 9AM PST: micha cárdenas, author of Poetic Operations, will give an online talk at the colloquium “Medien | Denken” (Media | Thinking) hosted by the Institute for Media Studies at Ruhr University Bochum in Germany.

June 15, 3:00 PM GMT: Gil Hochberg, author of Becoming Palestine, speaks in-person at the Beyond the Archive symposium at the Centre for Comparative Political Thought, SOAS London.

June 15, 2:30 PM EDT: Marlon Ross, author of Sissy Insurgencies, gives the keynote address at the 2022 virtual Conference on Men and Masculinities.

June 16, 12 PM CEST: micha cárdenas, author of Poetic Operations, gives an online talk at the international conference AN-ICON.



June 17: Heather Davis, author of Plastic Matter, is a participant in the symposium “Bad Taste? Culture and Consumption in the Great Acceleration” hosted by the Institute for Cultural Inquiry, Berlin. It takes place in-person.

June 22, 5:00 PM CEST: Gil Hochberg, author of Becoming Palestine, gives an in-person lecture at the Netherlands Institute for Cultural Analysis.