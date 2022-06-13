Welcoming Agricultural History to Duke University Press

We are thrilled to announce that the first Duke University Press-published issue (vol. 96, issue 1–2) of Agricultural History, the official journal of the Agricultural History Society, is now available. Start reading this issue, made freely available through August, here.

This inaugural Duke University Press issue covers such topics as Australia’s entanglement in global cotton, weather observation in Argentina in 1872–1915, and the role of the Victory Farm Volunteers program during World War II. The issue also features a roundtable discussion, “Should Agricultural Historians Care about the New Materialism?;” Adrienne Monteith Petty’s presidential address from the 2021 meeting of the Agricultural History Society; and twenty reviews of recent books.

Agricultural History, edited by Albert G. Way, publishes articles that explore agriculture and rural life over time, in all geographies and among all people. Contributors to the journal use a wide range of methodologies to illuminate the history of farming, food, agricultural science and technology, the environment, rural life, and beyond. The articles include innovative research, timely book and film reviews, and special features that unite diverse historical approaches under agriculture-related themes.

